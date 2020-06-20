Video
Facebook pulls Trump ads

Published : Saturday, 20 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41

SAN FRANCISCO, June 19: Facebook on Thursday removed ads by President Donald Trump's campaign containing a symbol used by Nazi Germany, the latest move in a heated battle over inflammatory political content on social media.
The leading social network, which has drawn fire over its hands-off approach to political speech in recent months, said the campaign messages with an inverted red triangle and used in Nazi camps violated a policy against "organized hate" and were taken down.
"We don't allow symbols that represent hateful organizations or hateful ideologies unless they are put up with context or condemnation," Facebook head of security policy Nathaniel Gleicher said at a House of Representatives committee hearing.    -AFP


