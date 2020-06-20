Corona pandemic: Key updates





EU border opening plans

European countries will by the middle of next week draw up a first list of some 50 non-member nations with whom borders will be reopened, France's state secretary for foreign affairs Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne says.

BRAZIL NEARS 50,000 DEATHS

Brazil reported new Covid-19 statistics on Thursday showing the country fast approaching 1 million confirmed coronavirus cases and 50,000 deaths. With the world's worst outbreak outside the United States, Brazil now has 978,142 confirmed cases and 47,748 deaths, up 1,238 from Wednesday, the ministry said.

English schools catch up

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says English schools will receive £1 billion ($1.2 billion, 1.1 billion euros) in funding to help pupils catch up after missing months of classes due to the coronavirus.

Johnson's government is under criticism over its broken pledge to have all primary school children back for a month before the summer holidays.

More than 454,000 dead

The pandemic has killed at least 454,101 people worldwide since it surfaced in China late last year, according to an AFP tally at 1100 GMT on Friday, based on official sources. The United States has the most deaths with 118,435, followed by Brazil with 47,748, Britain with 42,288, Italy with 34,514 and France with 29,603 fatalities.

China releases genome

China has released genome data for the coronavirus found in a new outbreak in Beijing, which state experts suggest has similarities to European strains, as the number of cases since last week reaches 183.

Tens of thousands of people in the capital are being tested, neighbourhoods have been locked down and schools closed as authorities seek to contain a cluster linked to the Xinfadi food market.

NEW LOCKDOWN IN CHENNAI

A lockdown is reimposed on 15 million people in Chennai, the capital of Tamil Nadu state in southern India, as the number of coronavirus infections in the nation nears 400,000. The new restrictions follow a surge of cases, even as the rest of the country of 1.3 billion people gradually resumes normal life.

NO MORE US LOCKDOWNS NEEDED

The United States does not require more widespread lockdowns to get its outbreak under control, even though the national daily infection rate is not showing signs of decline, government expert Anthony Fauci says.

UN warns aid flights could collapse in July

The United Nations warned Friday that its humanitarian logistics flights could be largely grounded in July due to a lack of funds -- severely compromising global aid operations. The World Food Programme (WFP), which runs the flight network, said that only $178 million (159 million euros) of the $965 million common services budget needed to operate the service throughout 2020 had so far been advanced or confirmed by donors. -AFP

















