Corona was in Italy in Dec 2019, months before first case: Study





Researchers discovered genetic traces of Sars-CoV-2 -- as the virus is officially known -- in samples of waste water collected in Milan and Turin at the end of last year, and Bologna in January, the ISS institute said in a statement seen by AFP on Friday.

Italy's first known native case was discovered in mid-February. The results "help to understand the start of the circulation of the virus in Italy," the ISS said. They also "confirm the by-now consolidated international evidence" as to the strategic function of sewer samples as an early detection tool, it added.

Italy was the first European country to be hit by the virus and the first in the world to impose a nationwide lockdown. The first known case, other than a couple of visiting Chinese tourists, was a patient in the town of Codogno in the Lombardy region.

On February 21 the government designated Codogno a so-called red zone and ordered it shuttered, followed by nine other towns across Lombardy and Veneto. By early March it had extended the shutdown across the country. Italy has recorded over 34,500 deaths.

Authorities check vehicles at the French-Italian border as Italy reopens in order to lure European tourists after the coronavirus crisis.

'Early warning system'

ISS water quality expert Giuseppina La Rosa and her team examined 40 waste water samples from October 2019 to February 2020.

The results, confirmed in two different laboratories by two different methods, showed the presence of SARS-CoV-2 in samples taken in Milan and Turin on December 18, 2019 and in Bologna on January 29, 2020. -AFP















