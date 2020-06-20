Covid-19 cases in Rajshahi division climb to 3,300





Of the total new positive cases, 103 were detected in Bogura district only, taking its total number of reported cases to 1,923, the remarkable highest number among all eight districts in the division.

Dr Gopendra Nath Acharya, Divisional Director of Health, said 24 more people have also tested positive for Covid-19 in Rajshahi followed by 20 in Natore, 15 in Naogaon and 14 in Pabna districts on the same day.

With the new detected cases, the district-wise break-up of reported COVID-19 cases now stood at 200 in Rajshahi, 86 in Chapainawabganj, 236 in Naogaon, 116 in Natore, 240 in Joypurhat, 1,923 in Bogura, 238 in Sirajgonj and 261 in Pabna districts.

Of the total infected patients, 691 have, so far, recovered from the deadly disease with 40 fatalities including 24 in Bogura and 458 others were undergoing treatment in hospitals in the division till Friday morning.

Following detection of new COVID-19 cases, the respective houses of the infected persons in different areas in the division were placed on 14-day lockdown.

Dr Gopen said the whereabouts of the persons, who came in contact with COVID-19 patients, were brought to notice and they were asked to remain in home isolation so that the virus cannot spread further.

Dr. Gopendra Nath said all the positive cases for COVID-19 have, so far, been brought under necessary treatment while 901 others are being monitored in isolation units in different hospitals under institutional supervision and another 524 were released.

On the other hand, a total of 348 more people have been sent to home and institutional quarantine afresh as part of the present hectic efforts of bringing all the suspected people under quarantine while 194 others were released in all eight districts of the division over the last 24 hours till 8am today.

Among the new quarantined people, six have been kept under home hibernation in Chapainawabganj, 174 in Naogaon, 20 in Natore, seven in Joypurhat, 87 in Bogura, 23 in Sirajgonj and 31 in Pabna districts.

With this, the number of total quarantined people in both home and institutional ones stood at 4,592 at present. A total of 43,841 people had, so far, been kept under quarantine since March 10 to prevent community transmission of coronavirus (COVID-19).

Of them, 39,249 have, by now, been released as they were given clearance certificates after completing their respective 14-day quarantine period in the division.

Divisional Director Dr Gopen Nath added that utmost emphasis has been given to bring all the suspected people under quarantine, isolation and testing as these are being adjudged as important means of containing the community transmission of the virus.









Meanwhile, 72,078 personal protective equipment (PPE) have, so far, been distributed among the frontline healthcare workforces to handle the COVID-19 pandemic through protecting themselves from the virus infection.

There are 42,413 more PPE in stock for distribution.

A total of 935 doctors and 1,669 nurses are working in 172 public and private hospitals in the division. Around 1,914 beds, out of the total 4,899, have been prepared for treatment of the possible COVID-19 infected patients.

