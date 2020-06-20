46pc Covid-19 patients recover in Rangpur division





Health officials said the total reported number of COVID-19 patients rose to 2,159 as 45 new positive cases were reported positive at the two COVID-19 Laboratories in Rangpur, Dinajpur in the division on Thursday.

With the recovery of 46 new COVID-19 patients during the past 24 hours till 8 am today, the total number of healed patients raised to 997 in all eight districts of Rangpur division.

"The percentage of recovery among all 997 coronavirus patients stands at 46.17 percent now," Focal Person of COVID-19 and Assistant Director (Health) for Rangpur division Dr. ZA Siddiqui told BSS today.

"Among the 949 recovered COVID-19 patients, 362 are hailing from Rangpur, 66 from Panchagarh, 129 from Nilphamari, 38 from Lalmonirhat, 60 from Kurigram, 88 from Thakurgaon, 281 from Dinajpur and 25 from Gaibandha districts," Dr. Khan said.

"The district-wise break up of the total patients stands at 740 in Rangpur, 119 in Panchagarh, 279 in Nilphamari, 70 in Lalmonirhat, 118 in Kurigram, 171 in Thakurgaon, 469 in Dinajpur and 193 Gaibandha in the division," Dr. Siddiqui added.

Meanwhile, the district-wise break up of the recovered COVID-19 patients stands at 375 in Rangpur, 66 in Panchagarh, 139 in Nilphamari, 38 in Lalmonirhat, 71 in Kurigram, 89 in Thakurgaon, 197 in Dinajpur and 25 Gaibandha in the division.

Talking to BSS, Divisional Director (Health) Dr. Amin Ahmed Khan a total of 22,606 collected samples were tested since the beginning, and of them, 2,159 found coronavirus positive with the percentage of 9.55 in the division.

Meanwhile, 37 in the division including 13 in Rangpur, seven in Dinajpur, six in Nilphamari and Gaibandha, two each in Panchagarh and Thakurgaon and one in Lalmonirhat districts till Thursday.

"Among the total 2,159 COVID-19 patients, 167 are undergoing treatments at isolation units of different hospitals after release of 997 recovered patients and 37 deaths while 958 remaining in isolation at homes," he said.

A total of 45,064 people were put in quarantine, and of them, 39,247 released so far and 5,817 are remaining in home or institutional quarantines in Rangpur division.

During the last 24 hours till 8 am today, 217 people were put in quarantine at home or institutions and 264 others released from all eight districts in the division.

After getting a total of 1,59,818 pieces of personal protective equipment so far, we have already distributed 92,921 pieces of the same with a stock of 66,897 pieces in the division.

"The government hospitals and other health services providing facilities of Rangpur division have 1,123 physicians, 1,757 nurses and 5,907 other staff to face the COVID-19 situation," he added.

He especially suggested the people to stay at home, strictly abide by the health directives of the government and wear masks while going outside on emergency need to remain safe as community transmission continues at places in the division.



First dinosaur eggs were soft like a turtle's

NEW York, June 19: New research suggests that the first dinosaurs laid soft-shelled eggs-a finding that contradicts established thought. The study, led by the American Museum of Natural History and Yale University and published today in the journal Nature, applied a suite of sophisticated geochemical methods to analyze the eggs of two vastly different non-avian dinosaurs and found that they resembled those of turtles in their microstructure, composition, and mechanical properties. The research also suggests that hard-shelled eggs evolved at least three times independently in the dinosaur family tree.

"The assumption has always been that the ancestral dinosaur egg was hard-shelled," said lead author Mark Norell, chair and Macaulay Curator in the Museum's Division of Paleontology. "Over the last 20 years, we've found dinosaur eggs around the world. But for the most part, they only represent three groups-theropod dinosaurs, which includes modern birds, advanced hadrosaurs like the duck-bill dinosaurs, and advanced sauropods, the long-necked dinosaurs. At the same time, we've found thousands of skeletal remains of ceratopsian dinosaurs, but almost none of their eggs. So why weren't their eggs preserved? My guess-and what we ended up proving through this study-is that they were soft-shelled."

Amniotes-the group that includes birds, mammals, and reptiles-produce eggs with an inner membrane or "amnion" that helps to prevent the embryo from drying out. Some amniotes, such as many turtles, lizards, and snakes, lay soft-shelled eggs, whereas others, such as birds, lay eggs with hard, heavily calcified shells. The evolution of these calcified eggs, which offer increased protection against environmental stress, represents a milestone in the history of the amniotes, as it likely contributed to reproductive success and so the spread and diversification of this group. Soft-shelled eggs rarely preserve in the fossil record. -AMNH

















RANGPUR, June 19: Over 46 percent of coronavirus (COVID-19) patients have already recovered as the number of new positive cases continues rising amid limited scale community transmission of the virus in Rangpur division.Health officials said the total reported number of COVID-19 patients rose to 2,159 as 45 new positive cases were reported positive at the two COVID-19 Laboratories in Rangpur, Dinajpur in the division on Thursday.With the recovery of 46 new COVID-19 patients during the past 24 hours till 8 am today, the total number of healed patients raised to 997 in all eight districts of Rangpur division."The percentage of recovery among all 997 coronavirus patients stands at 46.17 percent now," Focal Person of COVID-19 and Assistant Director (Health) for Rangpur division Dr. ZA Siddiqui told BSS today."Among the 949 recovered COVID-19 patients, 362 are hailing from Rangpur, 66 from Panchagarh, 129 from Nilphamari, 38 from Lalmonirhat, 60 from Kurigram, 88 from Thakurgaon, 281 from Dinajpur and 25 from Gaibandha districts," Dr. Khan said."The district-wise break up of the total patients stands at 740 in Rangpur, 119 in Panchagarh, 279 in Nilphamari, 70 in Lalmonirhat, 118 in Kurigram, 171 in Thakurgaon, 469 in Dinajpur and 193 Gaibandha in the division," Dr. Siddiqui added.Meanwhile, the district-wise break up of the recovered COVID-19 patients stands at 375 in Rangpur, 66 in Panchagarh, 139 in Nilphamari, 38 in Lalmonirhat, 71 in Kurigram, 89 in Thakurgaon, 197 in Dinajpur and 25 Gaibandha in the division.Talking to BSS, Divisional Director (Health) Dr. Amin Ahmed Khan a total of 22,606 collected samples were tested since the beginning, and of them, 2,159 found coronavirus positive with the percentage of 9.55 in the division.Meanwhile, 37 in the division including 13 in Rangpur, seven in Dinajpur, six in Nilphamari and Gaibandha, two each in Panchagarh and Thakurgaon and one in Lalmonirhat districts till Thursday."Among the total 2,159 COVID-19 patients, 167 are undergoing treatments at isolation units of different hospitals after release of 997 recovered patients and 37 deaths while 958 remaining in isolation at homes," he said.A total of 45,064 people were put in quarantine, and of them, 39,247 released so far and 5,817 are remaining in home or institutional quarantines in Rangpur division.During the last 24 hours till 8 am today, 217 people were put in quarantine at home or institutions and 264 others released from all eight districts in the division.After getting a total of 1,59,818 pieces of personal protective equipment so far, we have already distributed 92,921 pieces of the same with a stock of 66,897 pieces in the division."The government hospitals and other health services providing facilities of Rangpur division have 1,123 physicians, 1,757 nurses and 5,907 other staff to face the COVID-19 situation," he added.He especially suggested the people to stay at home, strictly abide by the health directives of the government and wear masks while going outside on emergency need to remain safe as community transmission continues at places in the division.First dinosaur eggs were soft like a turtle'sNEW York, June 19: New research suggests that the first dinosaurs laid soft-shelled eggs-a finding that contradicts established thought. The study, led by the American Museum of Natural History and Yale University and published today in the journal Nature, applied a suite of sophisticated geochemical methods to analyze the eggs of two vastly different non-avian dinosaurs and found that they resembled those of turtles in their microstructure, composition, and mechanical properties. The research also suggests that hard-shelled eggs evolved at least three times independently in the dinosaur family tree."The assumption has always been that the ancestral dinosaur egg was hard-shelled," said lead author Mark Norell, chair and Macaulay Curator in the Museum's Division of Paleontology. "Over the last 20 years, we've found dinosaur eggs around the world. But for the most part, they only represent three groups-theropod dinosaurs, which includes modern birds, advanced hadrosaurs like the duck-bill dinosaurs, and advanced sauropods, the long-necked dinosaurs. At the same time, we've found thousands of skeletal remains of ceratopsian dinosaurs, but almost none of their eggs. So why weren't their eggs preserved? My guess-and what we ended up proving through this study-is that they were soft-shelled."Amniotes-the group that includes birds, mammals, and reptiles-produce eggs with an inner membrane or "amnion" that helps to prevent the embryo from drying out. Some amniotes, such as many turtles, lizards, and snakes, lay soft-shelled eggs, whereas others, such as birds, lay eggs with hard, heavily calcified shells. The evolution of these calcified eggs, which offer increased protection against environmental stress, represents a milestone in the history of the amniotes, as it likely contributed to reproductive success and so the spread and diversification of this group. Soft-shelled eggs rarely preserve in the fossil record. -AMNH