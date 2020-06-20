Bumper jackfruit yield in Meherpur district





The department of agricultural extension (DAE) has set a target of producing 25,573 tonnes of jack fruit this season on 3,500 hectares of land.

Apart from this, the DAE has not the statistics of a huge number of jackfruit produced in private initiative at three upazilas of the district.

"The jack fruit production is comparatively good this year due to favorable atmosphere and adequate rainfall from the very beginning of the season", said Kamrul Haq Mia, deputy director of the DAE.

The farmers are expecting significant profit from jackfruit production as the farmers can produce the fruit without any cost, said the DAE official.

A huge number of jackfruits have already been produced on more than 2 lakh jackfruit trees in eighteen unions of the district under the government forestation, he said, adding they have no statistics of the juicy seasonal fruit which have been produced in private land.















