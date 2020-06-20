

Two poems celebrating June



All In JuneWilliam Henry DaviesA week ago I had a fireTo warm my feet, my hands and face;Cold winds, that never make a friend,Crept in and out of every place.Today the fields are rich in grass,And buttercups in thousands grow;I'll show the world where I have been--With gold-dust seen on either shoe.Till to my garden back I come,Where bumble-bees for hours and hoursSit on their soft, fat, velvet bums,To wriggle out of hollow flowers.A June NightEmma LazarusTen o'clock: the broken moonHangs not yet a half hour high,Yellow as a shield of brass,In the dewy air of June,Poised between the vaulted skyAnd the ocean's liquid glass.Earth lies in the shadow still;Low black bushes, trees, and lawnNight's ambrosial dews absorb;Through the foliage creeps a thrill,Whispering of yon spectral dawnAnd the hidden climbing orb.Higher, higher, gathering light,Veiling with a golden gauzeAll the trembling atmosphere,See, the rayless disk grows white!Hark, the glittering billows pause!Faint, far sounds possess the ear.Elves on such a night as thisSpin their rings upon the grass;On the beach the water-fayGreets her lover with a kiss;Through the air swift spirits pass,Laugh, caress, and float away.Shut thy lids and thou shalt seeAngel faces wreathed with light,Mystic forms long vanished hence.Ah, too fine, too rare, they beFor the grosser mortal sight,And they foil our waking sense.Yet we feel them floating near,Know that we are not alone,Though our open eyes beholdNothing save the moon's bright sphere,In the vacant heavens shown,And the ocean's path of gold.