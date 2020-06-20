

‘The Haunting Spirit’



However, I am here to decide whether I should believe the incident that took place ten years ago in front of my own eyes in the village.



I was frustrated, hit by misfortune I became a high school dropout, and all of these made me insomniac. I used to smoke, I still do, and after 11pm at night, I would go to the back yard facing the bush ahead. There was my grandma's grave, and ten meters ahead or so, my uncle's.



Every night in the back yard, I experienced something strange-- rustling of dry leaves, owl's roaming, foxes running, and a shadow!



Yes, it was deep, dark, and a long shadow that I thought was the tree to the north. I didn't think it was something to worry about. Instead, the inner horror was killing me so fast that I could hardly sleep at night.

‘The Haunting Spirit’

By the time I was in cities or towns, it didn't leave me alone. But I knew people would laugh at me if I wanted to tell them a ghost story as this one. It happened again the other day. As usual, I just got up, took the matchbox and my favourite Benson & Hedges to the back yard. I was about to throw away the cigarette butt when a tall, shabby man appeared in front of me. His hands were furry and long, his eyes were burning like fireballs, he had a long corset that covered almost 99 parts of his body.



I was about to shout aloud when he spoke -

"Don't you remember me? I am the mad man of the village, Nayeb Pagla. No worries, I am here not to hurt you but warn. This place is not safe for you."



I do remembered him, but I was not sure if he was alive because I was absent from the village for about 6 to 7 months. I was about to ask him his well and woes but he was not there anymore. I never woke anybody after the incident that took place the night. I just woke up in the morning and asked my mom if Nayeb Pagla is alive.



'No.' 'He died three months ago.'





The writer is a history aficionado and folk culture explorer















Our village is overcrowded. A few years back, there was a bush to the east and a river full to the brim to the west of my house in the village. Now, our village is electrified, we have metallic roads to the town, and there is a small BAZAR where we can easily find the daily commoditiesHowever, I am here to decide whether I should believe the incident that took place ten years ago in front of my own eyes in the village.I was frustrated, hit by misfortune I became a high school dropout, and all of these made me insomniac. I used to smoke, I still do, and after 11pm at night, I would go to the back yard facing the bush ahead. There was my grandma's grave, and ten meters ahead or so, my uncle's.Every night in the back yard, I experienced something strange-- rustling of dry leaves, owl's roaming, foxes running, and a shadow!Yes, it was deep, dark, and a long shadow that I thought was the tree to the north. I didn't think it was something to worry about. Instead, the inner horror was killing me so fast that I could hardly sleep at night.By the time I was in cities or towns, it didn't leave me alone. But I knew people would laugh at me if I wanted to tell them a ghost story as this one. It happened again the other day. As usual, I just got up, took the matchbox and my favourite Benson & Hedges to the back yard. I was about to throw away the cigarette butt when a tall, shabby man appeared in front of me. His hands were furry and long, his eyes were burning like fireballs, he had a long corset that covered almost 99 parts of his body.I was about to shout aloud when he spoke -"Don't you remember me? I am the mad man of the village, Nayeb Pagla. No worries, I am here not to hurt you but warn. This place is not safe for you."I do remembered him, but I was not sure if he was alive because I was absent from the village for about 6 to 7 months. I was about to ask him his well and woes but he was not there anymore. I never woke anybody after the incident that took place the night. I just woke up in the morning and asked my mom if Nayeb Pagla is alive.'No.' 'He died three months ago.'The writer is a history aficionado and folk culture explorer