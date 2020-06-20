Video
The Tryst

Published : Saturday, 20 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44
Mashaekh Hassan

Amal couldn't have thought of spending a night with Emma even last year. But tonight, Emma is on his bed. He takes a moment to believe and another to enjoy the scene.

"Finally, a sleepless night would be worth it," he thinks.

Emma used to intimidate everyone. Everyone Amal could think of from his senior class would make it to the list. Amal too.

Amal, a brown cis-male, once tried committing to Rebecca, in which he failed miserably. Probably due to the cultural difference. He just couldn't relate to Rebecca. Things are much likely to take a similar turn in this case as well, except he wants to try actively this time.

 Other than having the identical number of syllables in their names, Amal can think of no similarity. Nonetheless, Emma is on his bed now.

He closes the door, although it isn't necessary. He gets rid of his shirt. It is a situational demand. Slowly he proceeds toward Emma, his butt fixed at the edge of the bed. Only his head is progressing towards Emma's body.
He turns the lights off and switches on the table lamp. He's excited, but not enough to let him feel the sound of a pounding heart. Or perhaps that's just a useless metaphor, with no connection to reality.
This is an accomplishment, he thinks, being proud.

At least he's getting started with classics. Before opening the book he silently mumbles, "one of the greatest works of Jane Austen."

The writer is a second year student of Anthropology, BRAC University










