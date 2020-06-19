Price differences hindering paddy, rice procurement





The Food Ministry, however, is firm on buying paddy with the existing price.

The government is now buying paddy directly from farmers at Tk26 a kg while boiled rice at Tk36 a kg.

At the same time, non-boiled rice is being bought at Tk35 at the government godowns. However, paddy is now selling at around Tk27 to 28 a kg and boiled rice at Tk40 to 42 a kg on the open markets.

As a result, most farmers are not interested in selling their paddy and rice to the government.

Instead, they are feeling comfortable with selling their crops and rice on the open market to avert unnecessary hassles to manage the officials and getting their money in time, said farmers.

During this Boro season, the government is going to buy a total of 8 lakh metric tonnes of paddy directly from farmers while decisions to buy 11.5 lakh tonnes of boiled and non-boiled rice have also been taken.

At the same time, some 75,000 tonnes of wheat are also being procured from the local markets, according to the Food Ministry.

Of the rice, some 10 lakh tonnes of boiled rice are being procured for Tk36 a kg, 1.5 lakh tonnes of non-boiled (Atap) rice for Tk35 per kg and 8 lakh tonnes of paddy for Tk26 a kg.

Procurement of Boro paddy started on April 26 while that of rice on May 7. But the collection of both paddy and rice will be completed on August 31 this year.

According to the Food Ministry and Directorate General of Food (DG Food) statement, the field level officials of the DG Food could buy only 26,142 tonnes of paddy, 1, 24,875 tonnes of boiled rice and 12,796 tonnes of non-boiled rice from farmers.

Under this situation, the government as well as the Food Ministry is also concerned over the success of paddy and rice procurement programme from the local farmers to ensure incentives and adequate price of their crops.

The ministry high officials along with Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder, Food Secretary Dr Nazmanara Khanum and DG Food Sarwar Mahmud are trying their best to make the programme a success by motivating their officials and farmers but farmers are not responding.

On Wednesday, Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder asked the DG Food officials to expedite the procurement of paddy and rice to increase stocks at government warehouses.

At the same time, he also asked them to take stringent action against those involved in providing illegal cards of the government food-friendly programme and cancel those.

"If necessary, the food-friendly programme cards will be digitized in future," he said while interacting with the DG Food's Barishal Division officials through a video conference from the official residence of the minister on the Minto Road.

Earlier, the minister also exchanged views and gave necessary instructions to the other division officials to motivate them to make the procurement programme a success.









The government has set the price of paddy and rice considering overall expenditure including its production costs. But, some errant people are trying to manipulate the market by increasing its price, he said.

He also warned of strict action against those involved in irregularities in buying paddy and rice.

When contacted, Kushtia Rice Mills Owners Association leader Jainal Abedin Prodhan told this correspondent that most farmers were not selling their paddy and rice to the government godowns due to price differences.

