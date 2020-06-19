Govt mulling Tk 700cr loan to returnee migrants: Expat Secy





In this situation, the government is planning to provide around Tk 700 crore loan to the returnees, so that they can start their lives anew and overcome their distress, Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas

Employment Secretary Dr Ahmed Munirus Saleheen said on Thursday while addressing a programme as chief guest.

An international development organization, BRAC organised the programme to provide emergency financial support of around Tk 3 crore among 7,250 migrant workers who recently returned home after losing their jobs due to coronavirus pandemic in their host countries.

Of the beneficiaries, a total of 1,545 have already got the cash support through mobile banking while information of 5,705 more returnees is being examined. As soon as the scrutiny is completed, the rest will also get the cash support of Tk 4,000 for each, according to BRAC.

BRAC has provided the emergency cash support of Tk 3 crore to the returnees who were selected from different districts and upazilas through coordination with local administration and field officials of BRAC.

Apart from its own finance, BRAC extended the support with the partnership with Royal Danish Embassy, Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation, Prottasha project, Children Investment Fund Foundation and UK BRAC, it said.

Attending the virtual meeting on Thursday, Expatriate Welfare Secretary Munirus Saleheen inaugurated the programme. In his speech, Munirus Saleheen lauded the role of BRAC for the financial support and urged the BAIRA and other organizations to follow the noble effort.

He said most of the returnees have been passing a hard time after returning home. They need money and work. But, they are not getting any. In this situation, they will be relieved partially with the financial support.

At the same time, the government is working to provide loans with minimum interest for the returnees. It will help them to start work and earn for their living costs, he added.

The Secretary stressed the need for building partnership with government and non-government organisations to collectively address the challenges of Covid-19 impact in the migration sector.

Deputy Chief of Mission of Danish Embassy in Dhaka Rafika Hyta, who joined the virtual meeting from Copenhagen, said that many thousands of Bangladeshi migrant workers started to return home since the onslaught of Covid-19 pandemic.

'In this emergency situation, the BRAC proposed us for help for the returnee migrants,' she said, adding that BRAC proved its competence to implement the project.

KAM Morshed, Senior Director of BRAC, said that his organization extended the humanitarian support to the country's migrants showing its gratitude to their contribution.

BRAC migration programme head Shariful Hasan moderated the virtual sessions and made a power point presentation about current migration scenario.























