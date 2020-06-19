Video
Country running short of medical oxygen cylinders

Published : Friday, 19 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 67
Shamsul Huda

Hospitals and clinics across the country are running short of medical grade oxygen gas cylinders amid rising number of coronavirus patients, according to physicians.
Existing capacity of hospitals' central gas pipeline systems are not capable of meeting the growing demands, resulting in the rise of using portable cylinders and hoarding cylinders at homes by panicked people.
With the growing demand many people are using industrial grade oxygen cylinders posing risk of health and accident, hospital sources said.
Partha Sangkar Paul, Resident Surgeon of Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery Unit under Dhaka Medical College and Hospital said oxygen gas cylinder are supplied according to the number of beds, operation theatres and intensives care unit with its central
pipeline system.
But with the demand growing the hospitals are not in a position to admit patients, he said.
It is a lengthy process of building central gas pipeline infrastructures which provides oxygen and refills cylinders.
A good number of patients are coming to hospitals with oxygen cylinders which fail to meet the basic standard and the hospital authorities can't allow such oxygen gas sources.
The country urgently needs more gas cylinders so that hospitals can accommodate more coronavirus patients with acute breathing difficulties.
Currently at least three local and foreign companies in the country are manufacturing medical grade oxygen cylinders. They are now under pressure to meet the growing demand.
Md  Maklesur Rahman, Deputy  General  Manager of Spectra Oxygen Limited, while talking to the Daily Observer said demands for oxygen gas cylinders fell sharply during February-May due to inadequate number of general patients.
But in June demands started rising as both coronavisus and general patients began to get admitted into hospitals in large number.
The official of the private sector company which manufactures medical grade oxygen said, "Hospitals are running short of cylinders and portable cylinder are being used now to meet the demand and we do supply them on urgent basis."
He said currently such portable cylinders which can provide oxygen for 6-7 hours are not also adequate.
"We are importing 10,000 portable cylinders and they are in the pipeline." Rahman said adding that a patient needs at least two cylinders.
According to market statistics currently Linda, Akij Group and a few others are manufacturing medical grade oxygen in the country.


