bangladesh

* 38 more die, total 1,343

* 3,803 newly infected, total 1, 02,292

* Samples tested in 24 hours - 16,259

* Of the deceased, 31 men and 7 women

* 23.39% tested positive

* Recovery rate 39.26%, fatality rate 1.31%

* 1,975new recovery

* 50,000 were infected in 87 days while the rest 50, 000 in only 16 days.

World

* Total active cases - 8,476,318

* Total deaths - 452,084

* Recovery- 4,444,418