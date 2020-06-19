13m likely to lose jobs: CPD





In particular, those who are employed on temporary or part-time basis are at the risk of losing their jobs.

This estimate was made by reviewing the data of 2016-17 labour force survey. Considering the current situation, the number of citizens at risk of losing their jobs will increase further, said the CPD.

The study titled 'Strengthening Citizen's Engagement In Delivering SDGs' In View of COVID-19 Pandemic' was conducted by the Citizen's Platform for SDGs (Sustainable Development Goals), Bangladesh.

The study was unveiled through a virtual dialogue 'SDG's New Challenges and Budget for 2020-21' on Thursday.

Especially those who are employed on temporary or part-time basis are at risk of losing their jobs. "We have not taken into account the

new entrants in the labour market since 2017," said Debapriya Bhattacharya, the Convener of the platform.

Considering the current situation, the number of citizens at risk of losing their jobs will increase, he said.

Debapriya also said, "In this case, the backward and marginalized people of the country are at more risk".

Earlier, the CPD had estimated an increase in national poverty rate from 24.3 percent to 35.0 percent due to the outbreak of corona pandemic. This `new' poor are about 1.75 crores in number.

Speakers recommended that the government need to move forward by adopting SDG structure for the recovery of economy and employment of citizens.

Professor Rehman Sobhan, the Chairman of the Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD) and Advisor of the platform presided over the virtual dialogue with Dr Shamsul Alam, Member (Senior Secretary) of General Economics Division (GED), as the Chief Guest.

Debapriya Bhattacharya, the Convener of the platform presented the study.

The Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) Chairman Asif Ibrahim, Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) Executive Director Iftekharuzzaman, former adviser to a caretaker government Rasheda K Chowdhury, distinguished fellow of CPD Professor Mustafizur Rahman and lawmaker Aroma Dutta, member of Standing Committee on the Ministry of Social Welfare were also present as panel speakers.

The speakers at the programme said the budget needs special attention for 20,000 sex workers, poultry firms, small shops and entrepreneurs.

Dr Shamsul Alam, Member of the planning Commission, to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, the government was implementing different programmes worth Tk5, 500 crore under the Health Services Division.

He said the government would do whatever is required to be done to address the pandemic. To fulfill emerging requirements, Finance Minister proposed to allocate Tk10, 000 crore as lump sum.

He said the government may think about 'One Stop Service' system for women and children and brings it under one umbrella.

Ensuring accountability and transparency are vital to achieve the proposed national budget for FY21 and Sustainable Development Goals in Bangladesh, said the speakers.

They also said SDGs implementation will be a challenge during this ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Debapriya said the government should use the structures of SDGs in the national reconstruction plan and include all new challenges in the 8th five year plan.

Iftekharuzzaman said the government should prevent corruption at first to implement the rule of law in the country.















