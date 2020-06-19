Video
215 SP-rank police officials transferred

Published : Friday, 19 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43
Staff Correspondent

In a major reshuffle in the police department, government has transferred 215 superintendents of police (SP)-ranked officials on Thursday.
The Home Ministry issued an order, signed by Dhananjay Kumar Das, the ministry's deputy secretary,
in this regard on Thursday. The transfer orders will be effective immediately, the circular says.
The ministry of home affairs on March 15 created 215 new posts of superintendent of police in its organogram.
With the latest additions, the total posts in Bangladesh Police from constable to inspector general of police stands at 2,12,744, according to a circular of the home ministry.
Nearly one and half years back, 230 police officials got "in-situ promotions" as superintendent of police (SP) from their posts of additional superintendents, but they could not take charge as no such posts were vacant at the time.
The police official who got the "in-situ promotion" will be appointed against the newly created 215 SP posts, a source at the police headquarters said.
An "in-situ" official is someone who continues to hold the same office and performs the same duties even after being given a higher position.


