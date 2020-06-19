Covid-19 may drag on for two to three years: DGHS





Bangladesh is now ranked 17th in the world in terms of the highest number of coronavirus infections, while the death toll has reached 1,343 after 38 deaths were reported in last 24 hours.

However, Prof Dr Abul Kalam Azad, Director General of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), said, "The novel coronavirus is not going to cease within a few months, but may prolong to more than two to three years more."

"Although the infection rate may come down at one point of time, but it is not leaving us soon," Abul Kalam said in a virtual briefing on Thursday, adding, "Bangladesh is a populous and jam-packed country while coronavirus is a highly contagious and strong virus. Therefore, it is hard to rein in the virus unless precautionary measures and health guidelines are religiously followed."

"The government is working hard to strike a balance between life and livelihood despite the sweeping global spread of Covid-19 and its containment measures," he added.

Currently, United States is on the top of the list with 2,234,854 virus cases which took 89 days to detect first one lakh patients and followed by Brazil (955,377 cases) and took 69 days for first one lakh, Russia (552,549 cases) and 123 days for first one lakh patients, India (368,557), took 140 day for one lakh, UK (299,251) and 78 days for first one lakh and Pakistan (160,118), took 98 days to get first one lakh patients.

The deadly virus took 73 days for Bangladesh to reach from 100 to 100,000 Covid-19 cases. However, the growth rate of the contagion in Bangladesh, in terms of the spread, was quite slower than many other nations worst hit by Covid-19, shows the data.

It also shows a total of 17 countries have so far recorded over 100,000 cases, including three South Asian countries in total.

India is in the fourth position with a total 367,264 cases and Pakistan in the 13th position in the list with 160,118 cases.

In the United States, which tops the list of Covid-19 infections, it took 25 days for the infections to grow from 100 to 100,000, while it was 30 days for Spain, 35 days for Germany, 36 days for Italy, 42 days for the United Kingdom and 44 days for France.

Among South Asian nations, India took 65 days and Pakistan took 84 days to reach the milestone of 100,000 cases from 100 cases.

Bangladesh reported its first three coronavirus cases on March 3 and first death from the deadly virus on March 18.

In a virtual briefing on Thursday, Additional Director General of Health Directorate Nasima Sultana said, "Among the deceased, 31 were male and seven were female. Another child died from the disease while 14 of the new deaths are aged between 61 and 70 years."

"Their age-based analysis shows that one was below 10 years, two were aged between 21 and 30 years, five between 31 and 40, three between 41 and 50, six between 51 and 60, 14 between 61 and 70, five between 71 and 80 and two more were aged between 81 and 90 years," she said.

"Among 38 dead patients, 31 were men and seven women. Of them 14 were from Dhaka, 18 from Chattogram, two from Khulna and one each from Rajshahi, Rangpur, Barishal and Mymensingh."

"Some 17,349 samples were collected in the last 24 hours and 16,259 were tested in 61 labs across country. So far 567,503 samples have been tested," she added.

Besides, 1,975 patients have recovered during the time, increasing the tally to 40,164.

According to the latest data by DGHS, 39.26 per cent coronavirus infected patients have recovered and 1.31 per cent died. However, the infection rate has been 23.39 per cent on Thursday.















