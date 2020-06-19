Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 19 June, 2020, 2:21 AM
latest
Home Miscellaneous

Addl Secy of Health Ministry Habibur Rahman transferred    

Published : Friday, 19 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34
Staff Correspondent

Habibur Rahman Khan Additional Secretary of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare at Health Service Division has been transferred as the Executive Director of Bangladesh Applied Nutrition and Training Institute (BARTAN) under the Ministry of Agriculture.
The Ministry of Public Administration issued a transfer order on June 18 (Thursday).
Habibur Rahman Khan was also in charge of the Administration Division of the Health Service Department and convener of the media cell. During the Coronavirius pandemic period he has given briefings on behalf of the Ministry and spoke to journalists on various issues like medical system and purchase of facemasks. 



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Addl Secy of Health Ministry Habibur Rahman transferred    
C-19 infected doc airlifted from Khulna to Dhaka
Legendary fighter pilot Saiful Azam dead
Air Chief Marshal Masihuzzaman Serniabat paying last tribute to Group Captain
An assistant professor of Mymensingh Medical College
Pandemic risks pushing millions more into child labour: UN
Pandemic risks pushing millions more into child labour: UN
Scraping of rental, quick rental power projects will be a good decision: Tamim


Latest News
Coronavirus infected Dr Kader flown to Dhaka by helicopter
Bangladesh to get duty-free access to 97pc of its export items to China
Dexamethasone should be used only in serious coronavirus cases: WHO
Mustafizur still considered as vital for team success
24 makeshift cattle markets in Dhaka ahead of Eid-ul-Azha
Jordan’s FM visits Palestinians amid Israeli annexation plan
Qatar Airways says no new planes in 2020 or 2021
Virus can survive in patient’s body for 60-day in extreme cases
Indian artist brings ancient 'Masan' paintings to the attention of world
Coronavirus may take 2-3 years to go away: DGHS Director General
Most Read News
38 more deaths reported, cases cross 1,00,000
Challenges to fresh graduates in post-corona job market
Sirajum Monira suspended from Rokeya University
UCB Director dies of coronavirus
RU teacher held for 'derogatory' comments against Nasim
ICT prosecutor Rana Dasgupta, wife test corona positive
Wider armed conflict between India and China unlikely after ‘violent’ border clash
Girl ‘raped’ by private tutor in Manikganj
Asst Attorney General Rezaul Karim passes away
City Bank donates high flow nasal cannula to CGH
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft