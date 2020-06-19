Addl Secy of Health Ministry Habibur Rahman transferred    

Habibur Rahman Khan Additional Secretary of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare at Health Service Division has been transferred as the Executive Director of Bangladesh Applied Nutrition and Training Institute (BARTAN) under the Ministry of Agriculture.

The Ministry of Public Administration issued a transfer order on June 18 (Thursday).

Habibur Rahman Khan was also in charge of the Administration Division of the Health Service Department and convener of the media cell. During the Coronavirius pandemic period he has given briefings on behalf of the Ministry and spoke to journalists on various issues like medical system and purchase of facemasks.