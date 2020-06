C-19 infected doc airlifted from Khulna to Dhaka

Bangladesh Air Force has been providing emergency air transport and medical evacuation assistance in aid to civil administration.

In line with this, Chief of Air Staff of Air Force, Air Chief Marshal Masihuzzaman Serniabat, provided necessary guidance to carry out the medical evacuation mission. The Air Force in this medical evacuation mission transferred coronavirus infected Dr Abdul Kader, who was undergoing treatment at Corona Dedicated Hospital at Boyra in Khulna to Dhaka. He was flown by helicopter from BNS, Titumir in Khulna to Dhaka for better treatment. Later, he was taken to Evercare Hospital (Appolo Hospital) in Dhaka for better treatment.



















