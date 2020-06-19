178 detected as Covid-19 positive, four die in Ctg

CHATTOGRAM, June 18: A total of 178 more people were tested positive for coronavirus in the five COVID-19 laboratories after testing 796 samples in the district in last 24 hours.

With the four death on Thursday, the number of coronavirus (COVID-19) death toll in Chattogram reached 131 till Thursday.

The total number of COVID-19 patients now stands at 5765 only in Chattogram district, Dr Sheikh Fazle Rabbi, civil surgeon of Chattogram, said.

Among the newly detected corona patients, 103 are from Chattogram city and 75 from different upazilas of the district.

A total of 539 persons were released from the hospital after recovery from COVID-19 infection.