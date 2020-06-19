Army provides food among 120 transgender people





Commanding Officer of 9 Engineer Battalion of the 66 Infantry Division at Rangpur Cantonment Lt. Colonel Mohammad Tariqul Alam, psc, supervised public awareness raising campaigns on COVID-19 at different places and distribution of foodstuffs.

Before distributing foodstuffs received from the 66 Infantry Division among the transgender people, Patrol Commander of 9 Engineer Battalion Captain Shafaat Jamil briefly discussed the nature and severity of COVID-19 pandemic.

He called upon everyone, including the transgender people, for strictly maintaining physical distance, wearing masks, washing hands and abide by the health directives of the government to prevent community transmission of COVID-19.























RANGPUR, June 18: Bangladesh Army on Thursday distributed foodstuffs among 120 distressed transgender people in a function held on Carmichael College premises here to stand beside them in the wake of coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.Commanding Officer of 9 Engineer Battalion of the 66 Infantry Division at Rangpur Cantonment Lt. Colonel Mohammad Tariqul Alam, psc, supervised public awareness raising campaigns on COVID-19 at different places and distribution of foodstuffs.Before distributing foodstuffs received from the 66 Infantry Division among the transgender people, Patrol Commander of 9 Engineer Battalion Captain Shafaat Jamil briefly discussed the nature and severity of COVID-19 pandemic.He called upon everyone, including the transgender people, for strictly maintaining physical distance, wearing masks, washing hands and abide by the health directives of the government to prevent community transmission of COVID-19.