No dengue case reported in 24 hrs

No dengue case was reported in the last 24 hours until 8:00am on Thursday, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Currently, there is no dengue patient at hospitals in Dhaka, said the daily update from DGHS.

The health authorities in Bangladesh reported 313 dengue cases since the beginning of this year and all of them have been discharged. The country had a massive dengue outbreak last year when 101,354 people were hospitalised. Of them, 101,037 made full recovery. -UNB









