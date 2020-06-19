Video
Friday, 19 June, 2020
109 held over extortion on roads, highways in 17 days: Police HQ

Published : Friday, 19 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM

Different units of police have arrested 109 people over extortion on roads and highways across the country from June 1 to 17.
"Altogether 109 people were arrested in 51 cases for collecting extortions on roads and highways since the beginning of June," said Md Sohel Rana, assistant inspector general (AIG), Police Headquarters (media).
Earlier on June 4, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Benazir Ahmed urged transport workers to work with law enforcers for stopping extortion on roads and highways.
Transport workers' leaders agreed to work together with law enforcers to stop extortion in the name of owners and labourers' organisations.
According to the IGP's directives, extortion on roads and highways will be brought to zero at any cost, said AIG Sohel Rana.
Concerned units of Bangladesh Police have been taking stern actions against extortion and their drives will continue, he added.
Earlier on March 6, leaders of Bangladesh Auto-Rickshaw Auto-Tempo Transport Workers' Federation (BAATWF) urged the government to save the transport sector from 'extortion by police and political leaders'.    -UNB


