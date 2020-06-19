Video
DUJ flays summoning of 10 journos by police, TIB expresses concern  

Published : Friday, 19 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 22
Staff Correspondent

Dhaka Union of Journalists (DUJ) has expressed grave concern over the summoning of at least 10 journalists by the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) after reports on a senior police officer's immoral activities were published.
Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) expressed its deep concerns over the recent summoning of several journalists.
"The summoning of journalists in the pretext of investigation is inconsistent with the independent news flow," said Quddus Afrad, President of the organisation, and Sajjad Alam Khan Topu, its General Secretary.
Dhaka Metropolitan Police Commissioner Md Shafiqul Islam has taken it upon himself to transfer a joint commissioner after bringing allegations of corruption against him.
Commissioner Shafiqul on Tuesday issued a transfer order for Joint Commissioner Md Imam Hossain from the Logistics Division to the Police Order Management Division or POM under the DMP. It comes after the commissioner wrote to the Inspector General of Police calling for Imam's transfer after he allegedly offered Shafiqul a part of the law-enforcement agency's procurement fund.
"There are various allegations of corruption against him [Imam]. He had proposed giving the police commissioner a 'percentage' of the DMP's procurements. As a result, it has become apparent that it will not be appropriate to keep the officer in the DMP," Shafiqul wrote. In a statement on Wednesday, the DUJ leaders said that few days ago a letter from the DMP had asked 10 journalists to appear at the scheduled time "for a proper investigation."


