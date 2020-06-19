Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 19 June, 2020, 2:20 AM
latest
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Raise awareness not panic

Published : Friday, 19 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32

Dear Sir

The number of patients infected with COVID-19 is increasing in the country. At the same time, the level of baseless information and rumors is increasing. These rumors are creating unnecessary panic in the minds of the health conscious people.

Most people believe that death is inevitable if the Corona is infected. The death of a disease other than corona is also causing fear in the minds of the people by promoting it as Corona death. People are being panicked even if they have a common cold, cough or fever. In addition, the COVID-19 patients and their family members are being treated inhumanely in the society. Misleading information is being spread about the number and identity of COVID-19 patients through the social media 'Facebook'. At the same time, unauthorized and inaccurate information about Corona's treatment is being spread without restraint. Many people, knowingly or unknowingly, are spreading this false and harmful information without verifying the truth in the interest of awareness.





Therefore, we should try to abide by the health guidelines prescribed by the government without spreading panic news or rumor on facebook or any other means.

Abu Faruk
Bandarban



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Raise awareness not panic
In China-India clash, two nationalist leaders with little room to give
Twinkling stars, in the darkest nights
Budget must salvage the economy, pave way for FDI
Border killing of unarmed civilians violates human rights
Increased duty on mobile, talktime and internet
In the shadow of George Floyd, assessing Indian Police
Death of Andamanese language ‘Sare’


Latest News
Coronavirus infected Dr Kader flown to Dhaka by helicopter
Bangladesh to get duty-free access to 97pc of its export items to China
Dexamethasone should be used only in serious coronavirus cases: WHO
Mustafizur still considered as vital for team success
24 makeshift cattle markets in Dhaka ahead of Eid-ul-Azha
Jordan’s FM visits Palestinians amid Israeli annexation plan
Qatar Airways says no new planes in 2020 or 2021
Virus can survive in patient’s body for 60-day in extreme cases
Indian artist brings ancient 'Masan' paintings to the attention of world
Coronavirus may take 2-3 years to go away: DGHS Director General
Most Read News
38 more deaths reported, cases cross 1,00,000
Challenges to fresh graduates in post-corona job market
Sirajum Monira suspended from Rokeya University
UCB Director dies of coronavirus
RU teacher held for 'derogatory' comments against Nasim
ICT prosecutor Rana Dasgupta, wife test corona positive
Wider armed conflict between India and China unlikely after ‘violent’ border clash
Girl ‘raped’ by private tutor in Manikganj
Asst Attorney General Rezaul Karim passes away
City Bank donates high flow nasal cannula to CGH
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft