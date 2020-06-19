Raise awareness not panic







The number of patients infected with COVID-19 is increasing in the country. At the same time, the level of baseless information and rumors is increasing. These rumors are creating unnecessary panic in the minds of the health conscious people.



Most people believe that death is inevitable if the Corona is infected. The death of a disease other than corona is also causing fear in the minds of the people by promoting it as Corona death. People are being panicked even if they have a common cold, cough or fever. In addition, the COVID-19 patients and their family members are being treated inhumanely in the society. Misleading information is being spread about the number and identity of COVID-19 patients through the social media 'Facebook'. At the same time, unauthorized and inaccurate information about Corona's treatment is being spread without restraint. Many people, knowingly or unknowingly, are spreading this false and harmful information without verifying the truth in the interest of awareness.











Therefore, we should try to abide by the health guidelines prescribed by the government without spreading panic news or rumor on facebook or any other means.



Abu Faruk

