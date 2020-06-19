Twinkling stars, in the darkest nights



Nazarul Islam



The white paper obviously has placed necessary emphasis on the areas where the Chinese government has been successful, while the report also completely glosses over its failures. After its initial failures in taking charge of the narrative on ongoing pandemic, China has tried to weave its version of the pandemic and its role in it. It has portrayed itself first as a victim and then as a provider of global public goods, like ventilators, masks and testing kits. This white paper is also another effort to own this narrative.



China has been constantly blamed by the world community for its failure to disclose the existing cases in a timely manner and to highlight the nature of human-to-human transmission. There has been a major backlash about these factors since the onset of the pandemic in the Western world. In addition, the Chinese government is facing criticism domestically as well and is being held accountable for the delay in reporting cases to the World Health Organization (WHO).



While the White Paper provides a timeline from December 27, 2019, onwards, there are multiple reports which suggest that the first cases came to light in early December. In addition, the attempts by the Chinese government to prevent any information from leaking out aggravated the situation. The most prominent example is the case of Dr. Li Wenliang, who succumbed to the infection in February 2020. The Chinese government refused to acknowledge his warnings and even forced him to not talk about his concerns.



In terms of the contents of the White Paper- as of May 31, 2020, the Chinese government claimed a recovery rate of 94.3 per cent. The total data provided by the Chinese government stands at 83,017 cases out of which 78,307 recovered and 4,634 deaths. This figure is also controversial. According to unofficial, anecdotal data gathered from ground reports, the total number of deaths could be closer to 47,000. These figures raise doubts over China's genuineness.



The white paper has also attempted to underscore the efforts made by the Chinese government to help in battling the spread of the infection. It provides a day-to-day narrative of the steps undertaken by the government and the leadership which helped in controlling the spread of COVID-19. As per the paper, the Chinese government spent a total of 162.4 billion RMB in its efforts to help get people tested and to access medical care. However, this is an attempt to ease the growing criticisms within Chinese society by showing the leadership and the Chinese Communist Party in a positive light.



These claims help soothe some of the tensions within Chinese society about the government's inaction. The White Paper states: "A major crisis is a litmus test of the ruling Party's governance philosophy and effectiveness. The strong leadership of the CPC has been fundamental to China's rapid containment of the virus. The CPC has a strong leadership core, a people-oriented governance philosophy, and well-established organisation and operation mechanisms".



This paper also highlighted the steps undertaken by the Chinese government to help other countries in their fight against the virus. It states that Xi Jinping conducted telephonic diplomacy, speaking over around 50 heads of state. China also donated testing kits and medical gear to a number of countries in need of help.



According to the white paper "from March 1 to 31 May, China exported protective materials to 200 countries and regions, among which there were more than 70.6 billion masks, 340 million protective suits, 115 million pairs of goggles, 96,700 ventilators, 225 million test kits, and 40.29 million infrared thermometers." These figures are an attempt to assert China's positive role in the global fight against the spread of the pandemic.

However, one important question lingers after reading the White Paper, what if Beijing had disclosed the situation in time? Would the situation be different? Would the number of deaths be less? The answers to these questions are only suppositions. China's silence during the initial days has made the situation quite grim.



To add to this, questions surrounding the origin of the virus have further shocked the people around the world. No doubt, the Chinese economy too has faced the brunt of the infection, but the initial attempts by China to suppress the extent and gravity of the disease have likely caused grave consequences for the world economy. Obviously doubts have been raised by their late response which again, has greatly harmed China's image as a 'responsible' global power.



All this has deepened the existing mistrust towards Beijing, which is likely to amplify with the spread of the disease.



China must convincingly address the suspicions of a vast majority of people around the globe: that they were not an accessory to a conspiracy-for being instrumental in exporting their deadly virus COVID-19, that had leaked out of their secure labs. Then, had simply proceeded out of control. Once it crossed international borders of US, and UK to reach the cities of Los Angeles and Seattle-there was no stopping the carnage!



Next, it was allowed to reach London, and quickly cross over the borders of Europe where the debilitating virus next played havoc, with population in France Italy, UK and Spain.

There is mounting evidence that after lockdown in the US, and suspension of air traffic, civilian aircrafts from China, were engaged in carrying passengers to Seattle, direct from Wuhan city-where the dreaded virus had earlier, jumped out of control. All this took place, when internal flights in China had remained suspended. Was this a deliberate effort of the Chinese think tank to create huge gashes on the economies of Europe and America?

The losses of the West would ultimately mean the victory of China to bridge the gap of their economy sizes, which China had successfully trailed, and had seemed so desperate to overcome.



Twinkling stars, in the darkest nights



Wherever we may live on our planet, we have more than a virus in our hands. We need to have some answers, for our own survival. Was life on earth replaced by a cruel doctrine, of a painful logic? And, we became the innocent victims of a man-made disaster? Is China a victim-or rather, the real monster, to have successfully played its game of global poker?

Substantial evidence has come to light that China had known about the COVID-19, since August of 2019. A section of the population had been badly affected, so they had been preparing for a vaccine to arrest the deadly virus. And, had also made considerable progress. No wonder they were able to pass on the genetic code of the evil protein (virus) to the institutions of research in the west.



Perhaps the available injection 'Remdesvir' manufactured in Bangladesh, was a drug, quickly developed by virtue of Chinese assistance. However, this did not prove to be the absolute cure.



Can the leaders of China be spared for their actions, that may have caused demise of a half million people and will likely continue to kill people across the world, ten times over?



Darkness has been cast on our world. Yet, we live in hope--the darker the night, the brighter are the stars!



The writer is a former educator based in Chicago





























Finally, the Chinese government released their White Paper on June 7, 2020, discussing its responses and fight against the dreadful Corona virus. Of course, this is a lengthy document which aims to provide a timeline of the pandemic in the country as well as to discuss the Chinese government's policies in its fight against the disease. But at its heart, the recent white paper is an attempt by the Chinese government to add to its existing narrative on the subject and fuel the direction of global feelings-by virtue of their tried and tested propaganda skills.The white paper obviously has placed necessary emphasis on the areas where the Chinese government has been successful, while the report also completely glosses over its failures. After its initial failures in taking charge of the narrative on ongoing pandemic, China has tried to weave its version of the pandemic and its role in it. It has portrayed itself first as a victim and then as a provider of global public goods, like ventilators, masks and testing kits. This white paper is also another effort to own this narrative.China has been constantly blamed by the world community for its failure to disclose the existing cases in a timely manner and to highlight the nature of human-to-human transmission. There has been a major backlash about these factors since the onset of the pandemic in the Western world. In addition, the Chinese government is facing criticism domestically as well and is being held accountable for the delay in reporting cases to the World Health Organization (WHO).While the White Paper provides a timeline from December 27, 2019, onwards, there are multiple reports which suggest that the first cases came to light in early December. In addition, the attempts by the Chinese government to prevent any information from leaking out aggravated the situation. The most prominent example is the case of Dr. Li Wenliang, who succumbed to the infection in February 2020. The Chinese government refused to acknowledge his warnings and even forced him to not talk about his concerns.In terms of the contents of the White Paper- as of May 31, 2020, the Chinese government claimed a recovery rate of 94.3 per cent. The total data provided by the Chinese government stands at 83,017 cases out of which 78,307 recovered and 4,634 deaths. This figure is also controversial. According to unofficial, anecdotal data gathered from ground reports, the total number of deaths could be closer to 47,000. These figures raise doubts over China's genuineness.The white paper has also attempted to underscore the efforts made by the Chinese government to help in battling the spread of the infection. It provides a day-to-day narrative of the steps undertaken by the government and the leadership which helped in controlling the spread of COVID-19. As per the paper, the Chinese government spent a total of 162.4 billion RMB in its efforts to help get people tested and to access medical care. However, this is an attempt to ease the growing criticisms within Chinese society by showing the leadership and the Chinese Communist Party in a positive light.These claims help soothe some of the tensions within Chinese society about the government's inaction. The White Paper states: "A major crisis is a litmus test of the ruling Party's governance philosophy and effectiveness. The strong leadership of the CPC has been fundamental to China's rapid containment of the virus. The CPC has a strong leadership core, a people-oriented governance philosophy, and well-established organisation and operation mechanisms".This paper also highlighted the steps undertaken by the Chinese government to help other countries in their fight against the virus. It states that Xi Jinping conducted telephonic diplomacy, speaking over around 50 heads of state. China also donated testing kits and medical gear to a number of countries in need of help.According to the white paper "from March 1 to 31 May, China exported protective materials to 200 countries and regions, among which there were more than 70.6 billion masks, 340 million protective suits, 115 million pairs of goggles, 96,700 ventilators, 225 million test kits, and 40.29 million infrared thermometers." These figures are an attempt to assert China's positive role in the global fight against the spread of the pandemic.However, one important question lingers after reading the White Paper, what if Beijing had disclosed the situation in time? Would the situation be different? Would the number of deaths be less? The answers to these questions are only suppositions. China's silence during the initial days has made the situation quite grim.To add to this, questions surrounding the origin of the virus have further shocked the people around the world. No doubt, the Chinese economy too has faced the brunt of the infection, but the initial attempts by China to suppress the extent and gravity of the disease have likely caused grave consequences for the world economy. Obviously doubts have been raised by their late response which again, has greatly harmed China's image as a 'responsible' global power.All this has deepened the existing mistrust towards Beijing, which is likely to amplify with the spread of the disease.China must convincingly address the suspicions of a vast majority of people around the globe: that they were not an accessory to a conspiracy-for being instrumental in exporting their deadly virus COVID-19, that had leaked out of their secure labs. Then, had simply proceeded out of control. Once it crossed international borders of US, and UK to reach the cities of Los Angeles and Seattle-there was no stopping the carnage!Next, it was allowed to reach London, and quickly cross over the borders of Europe where the debilitating virus next played havoc, with population in France Italy, UK and Spain.There is mounting evidence that after lockdown in the US, and suspension of air traffic, civilian aircrafts from China, were engaged in carrying passengers to Seattle, direct from Wuhan city-where the dreaded virus had earlier, jumped out of control. All this took place, when internal flights in China had remained suspended. Was this a deliberate effort of the Chinese think tank to create huge gashes on the economies of Europe and America?The losses of the West would ultimately mean the victory of China to bridge the gap of their economy sizes, which China had successfully trailed, and had seemed so desperate to overcome.In the light grave financial crises of the West, that were created by half a million demises and as the direct consequence of nearly a billion people suffering from the effects of the disease known as Corona virus, the leadership in Beijing must have heaved a sigh of relief. A biological accident at home, had been successfully converted into a debilitating weapon of offense--without having to fire a single bullet.Wherever we may live on our planet, we have more than a virus in our hands. We need to have some answers, for our own survival. Was life on earth replaced by a cruel doctrine, of a painful logic? And, we became the innocent victims of a man-made disaster? Is China a victim-or rather, the real monster, to have successfully played its game of global poker?Substantial evidence has come to light that China had known about the COVID-19, since August of 2019. A section of the population had been badly affected, so they had been preparing for a vaccine to arrest the deadly virus. And, had also made considerable progress. No wonder they were able to pass on the genetic code of the evil protein (virus) to the institutions of research in the west.Perhaps the available injection 'Remdesvir' manufactured in Bangladesh, was a drug, quickly developed by virtue of Chinese assistance. However, this did not prove to be the absolute cure.Can the leaders of China be spared for their actions, that may have caused demise of a half million people and will likely continue to kill people across the world, ten times over?Darkness has been cast on our world. Yet, we live in hope--the darker the night, the brighter are the stars!The writer is a former educator based in Chicago