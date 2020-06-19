Border killing of unarmed civilians violates human rights



Syed Badiuzzaman

But still today, about eight years later, they accurately describe the situation at the border between the two countries. Abuses of Bangladeshi citizens at the hands of Indian Border Security Force (BSF) are increasing as India hasn't fulfilled its promises it made repeatedly to end killings and torture of people at the Bangladeshi border.



"The Border Security Force has reverted to its previous tactics of unilaterally punishing suspects, defying orders from Delhi issued last year to exercise restraint and protect the right to life," said Meenakshi Ganguly, South Asia Director of Human Rights Watch back then in 2012. But her observationmade eight years ago about the excesses by Indian security force at the border still holds true--even today.



The trigger-happy Indian troops are continuing their long-running campaign of killing, injuring and abductingBangladeshi citizensalmost routinely at theBangladesh-India border. They are also accused of torturing unarmed civilians to death. Local media as well as rights groups of Bangladesh occasionally report incidence of rape and other sexual violence as well by Indian security force at the border.



Ain O Salish Kendra, the flagship legal aid and human rights organization of Bangladesh, documented killing of 14 Bangladeshi citizens by Indian troops at the border during the January-May period of the current year. Compiling reports of nine local newspapers, the organization's website showsthat during the last five months the Indian troops also tortured four more Bangladeshis to death while they injured 11 and abducted 12.



Odhikar, another leading rights group of Bangladesh has come up with more comprehensive statistics of what it described as "human rights violation by Indian Border Security Force against Bangladeshi citizens." In a 20-year period from 2000 to 2019, Indian troops killed a total of 1,185 Bangladeshi citizens while they injured another 1,118 people and abducted 1,401 unarmed civilians from the Bangladeshi border area.



According to a recent report of Odhikar, which has already made its mark as a reliable rights group nationally and internationally, during the same 20-year period the Indian troops were responsible for as many as 4, 374 incidents along the Bangladesh-India border. Among them, the organization recorded 354 push-in and 111 missing incidents as well. In 20 years, Indian BSF was also involved in 157 looting incidents and 15 cases of rape in Bangladesh.



Killing, torturing and abducting Bangladeshi citizens at Bangladesh-India border have now become routine. It is a new normal Bangladeshi people--especially those living in the border area--have gradually learned to live with. Bangladesh-India border incidents are also pretty much well known around the world nowadays as they have already made their way to the Wikipedia, the free encyclopedia on the internet.



The on-again off-again incidents at the border do not cause that much tension nowadays as the country seems to haveaccepted them as a fait accompli. Killing of one or two Bangladeshi citizens by India's BSF doesn't make any big headline anymore in Bangladesh's newspapers. However, India reacted quite angrily to the killing of just one Indian civilian by Nepalese troops recently and raised the issue with the Nepalese government through diplomatic channels.



Bangladesh and India share a common 2,545-mile border. Unlike guards at many borders around the world, Indian troops often use lethal weapons to prevent "smuggling" and "illegal migration" and most of the victims are Bangladesh's cattle traders and farmers with land in the border area. "Routinely shooting poor, unarmed villagers is not how the world's largest democracy should behave," said Brad Adams, executive director of the Asia Department of Human Rights Watch.



But that's how India has been behaving with its closest neighbor for far too long. Ever since the extrajudicial border killings began, government after government of Bangladesh took up the issue with their Indian counterparts but in vain. All those dialogues and negotiations between the two countries have so far failed to produce any concrete results because of India's hardline and uncompromising attitude. So, killing and abduction at the border continue.



Like its predecessors, the present government too has been using its leverages to come to an understanding with the Indian government for putting a stop on the killing and other incidents along the border between the two countries. But it hasn't worked out till date. Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momensaid India repeatedly promised Bangladesh not to use any lethal weapon at the border and bring down border killing at zero but "unfortunately it's not happening."



So, now the question is why what has been promised by India over and over to Bangladesh is not happening? Being a friendly country and Bangladesh's third largest trading partner after China and the US, why is India treating its next-door neighbor so harshly at the border? Why is India pursuing a kind of carrot and stick approach towards Bangladesh? Analysts say there must be a reason for it and that reason is none other than to keep Bangladesh under a constant pressure to extract some benefits.



After the high-profile murder of 15-year-old Felani Khatun, a Bangladeshi teenager, who was shot through her chest as she tried to cross a barbed wire fence at the border back in 2011, many thought that the incident would prompt Indian government to restrain their troops along the Bangladesh-India frontier. But they were wrong. The tragic incident also sparked an international outcry for human rights violation by Indian border guards; but still they haven't mended their ways. As a result, border killings go on virtually unchecked.



Most countries of the world share border with one or more countries and they coexist side by side peacefully maintaining friendly relations and economic cooperation. The U.S. and Canada share the longest border in the world, 8,893 km--more than double the length of the Bangladesh-India border--yet both countries live next to each other in complete peace and harmony. There are hundreds of border check posts on either side but not a single shot is fired.



Like the US and Canada, the economies of both Bangladesh and India are also interlinked nowadays. Both the government to government and people to people relations are fairly good between the two countries. But continued border killing by Indian BSF is an irritant between Bangladesh and India which is hurting their friendly relations. Bangladesh should not haveborder problem with India forever as it undermines her sovereignty as an independent nation.



But India is a friendly country, an otherwise good next-door neighbor and one of the largest trading partners of Bangladesh. So, Bangladesh should redouble its efforts to resolve the border problems with India bilaterally through negotiations in good faith. But if the efforts to resolve a bilateral problem bilaterally with India fail, then there will be nothing wrong for Bangladesh to look for other peaceful ways to resolve the decades-old border issues with India.



As the last resort, Bangladesh should go to the United Nations where it will have enough supports from other countries as it will be making a case not only against the continuous extrajudicial killing and abduction of its unarmed citizens but also againsta long-running violation of their human rights by Indian Border Security Force.



The writer is a Toronto-based journalist who also writes for the Toronto Sun and Canada's Postmedia Network

























