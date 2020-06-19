

China-India clash threatens geopolitical stability



The point here, the unprecedented scuffle to have claimed 20 Indian lives will not only have a serious impact on the bilateral relationship of the two countries, it will go far beyond as to damage the geopolitical stability of the region. At least, we do not expect the India-China faceoff to divide our SAARC countries into two camps.



The region is already flared up with unresolved territorial disputes. Six months after India unveiled its new political map placing Kalapani within its borders, last week Nepal unveiled its new political map by including the region within its territory. Now there is a visible cartographic war between the two countries. Dispute over the north-western edge of Nepal, has been a perennial irritant in Nepal-India relations. But the China - India faceoff has appeared much worse in recent times. In fact, India and China have never even agreed on the length of their "Line of Actual Control" frontier.



On one hand, India will have to come to terms with Nepal's territorial integrity while on the other the country will also have to ease tensions with China. Altogether, the subcontinent with all its unsettled issues is damaging the geopolitical stability. Communal harmony and tolerance are missing. Kashmir has triggered regional and international discontent. The SAARC only exists in theory and papers. Moreover, the countries spread out along the region is lacking in unity and commitment to combat the Corona curse.



Not only to India and China, we urge all SAARC countries to amicably resolve bilateral disputes. And the key element to achieve it is to show maximum restraint.



Though it is comforting to note that the two nations' foreign ministers spoke by telephone to calm nerves, and they have also agreed to ease tensions along the disputed Himalayan border. But the mutual verbal agreements have often collapsed. Skirmishes along any border have political, economic, diplomatic and cultural consequences, and these consequences spread like wildfire into smaller neighbouring countries.











We have had enough military conflicts in this subcontinent and enough blood has been shed to brush it under the carpet. And in the 'new normal' world this is not the time to engage in unnecessary and avoidable military and diplomatic conflicts. Not to forget, we are yet held hostage to a deadly virus.



At least 20 Indian soldiers have been killed in a violent face-off with Chinese forces on the disputed Himalayan border of Ladakh last Monday. The soldiers have reportedly died in the line of duty at the stand-off location in the high altitude terrain. However, border tension and skirmishes between the Chinese and Indian forces have shot up at an alarming rate since the last couple of months.The point here, the unprecedented scuffle to have claimed 20 Indian lives will not only have a serious impact on the bilateral relationship of the two countries, it will go far beyond as to damage the geopolitical stability of the region. At least, we do not expect the India-China faceoff to divide our SAARC countries into two camps.The region is already flared up with unresolved territorial disputes. Six months after India unveiled its new political map placing Kalapani within its borders, last week Nepal unveiled its new political map by including the region within its territory. Now there is a visible cartographic war between the two countries. Dispute over the north-western edge of Nepal, has been a perennial irritant in Nepal-India relations. But the China - India faceoff has appeared much worse in recent times. In fact, India and China have never even agreed on the length of their "Line of Actual Control" frontier.On one hand, India will have to come to terms with Nepal's territorial integrity while on the other the country will also have to ease tensions with China. Altogether, the subcontinent with all its unsettled issues is damaging the geopolitical stability. Communal harmony and tolerance are missing. Kashmir has triggered regional and international discontent. The SAARC only exists in theory and papers. Moreover, the countries spread out along the region is lacking in unity and commitment to combat the Corona curse.Not only to India and China, we urge all SAARC countries to amicably resolve bilateral disputes. And the key element to achieve it is to show maximum restraint.Though it is comforting to note that the two nations' foreign ministers spoke by telephone to calm nerves, and they have also agreed to ease tensions along the disputed Himalayan border. But the mutual verbal agreements have often collapsed. Skirmishes along any border have political, economic, diplomatic and cultural consequences, and these consequences spread like wildfire into smaller neighbouring countries.We have had enough military conflicts in this subcontinent and enough blood has been shed to brush it under the carpet. And in the 'new normal' world this is not the time to engage in unnecessary and avoidable military and diplomatic conflicts. Not to forget, we are yet held hostage to a deadly virus.