KURIGRAM, June 18: Police detained three gamblers at Fulbari Upazila of the district on Monday evening.

The detainees are Saiful Islam, 44, Maidul Islam, 35, and Abdur Rahim, 30, residents of Kashipur Village in the upazila.

Police sources said, on information, police conducted a drive in the village in the evening and caught them red-handed. They were sent to jail on Tuesday morning following a court order after filling of a case in this connection.