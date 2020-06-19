6 die with corona infection, symptoms in four districts





NOAKHALI: A village doctor died of coronavirus at isolation ward of Noakhali General Hospital on Wednesday night.

Deceased Khokon Chandra Das, 63, was the resident of Ward No. 2 under Charbata Union in Subarnachar Upazila.

Residential Medical Officer (RMO) of Noakhali General Hospital Dr Sayed Mahiuddin Abdul Azim said Khokon was admitted to the hospital with coronavirus symptoms a couple of days ago.

He tested positive for the virus, the RMO added.

Meanwhile, a total of 40 people died of coronavirus in the district.

MANIKGANJ: An unidentified woman died with coronavirus symptoms at isolation ward of Manikganj Sadar Hospital in the town on Wednesday morning.

Hospital Director Dr Arshad Ullah said a passer-by brought the woman, aged about 60, to the emergency department of the hospital on June 6.

After observing her health condition, the physicians admitted her to COVID-19 unit. She died in the morning while undergoing treatment.

Sample from the deceased was collected and sent to a corona lab in Dhaka.

It can be said whether she was coronavirus patient or not after receiving the test reports, said Dr Arshad.

She will be buried as an unidentified woman as per the government instruction, he added.

CHAR FASSON, BHOLA: Two brothers died with coronavirus symptoms in Char Fasson Upazila of the district in three days.

Deceased Nanigopal Das, 60, and his younger brother Chittaranjan Das, 58, were residents of Ward No. 3 Godagari area in the upazila.

Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr Shovon Kumar Basak said Nanigopal Das died with with fever and respiratory problems on Wednesday while undergoing treatment at Char Fasson Upazila Health Complex. His sample was collected for coronavirus test.

Earlier, Chittaranjan Das, upazila deputy assistant agriculture officer, died with the virus symptoms on Monday.

MIRZAPUR, TANGAIL: Two more persons have died and 13 more cases have been reported in Mirzapur Upazila of the district.

Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr Maksuda Khanam confirmed the information on Wednesday morning.

The deceased are Shamsul Alam, 60, and Samser Ali, 65, residents of the upazila.

Shamsul died at Enam Medical College Hospital in Savar, on the outskirts of Dhaka, at around 10:30pm on Tuesday while Samser died at his home at around 3am.

The result of their samples came after nine days of sending for coronavirus test.





















