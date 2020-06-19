Army provides free treatment to pregnant women





KURIGRAM: Bangladesh Army provided free treatment services to pregnant women through a medical camp in Fulbari Upazila of the district, marking the 'Mujib Year'.

The 66 Infantry Division of Bangladesh Army conducted the medical camp on Fulbari Degree College premises on Wednesday.

Skilled and expert female physicians of the Bangladesh Army gave treatment to pregnant mothers. They also provided free medicines to them.

Gynaecology specialists of Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in Rangpur Lt Col Zinia Sultana, Major Zenifar Binte Yasmin, Major Md Yasmin, Major Abu Kaisar Rimon, Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Touhidur Rahman, Upazila Parishad Chairman Golam Rabbani Sarker and Fulbari Degree College Principal Aminul Islam Riju, among others, were present in the programme.

NAOGAON: Bangladesh Army provided free treatment services to pregnant women through a medical camp in Manda Upazila of the district, marking the 'Mujib Year'.

The 11 Infantry Division of Bangladesh Army conducted the medical camp on Kayapara Government Primary School premises on Wednesday.

Skilled and expert female physicians of the Bangladesh Army gave treatment to pregnant mothers. They also provided free medicines to them.

21 Filed Ambulance Commander Lt Col Mosammat Tahmina Akter, Gynaecology Specialist of Bogura CMH Lt Col Umme Rumman and CMH Medical Officer Captain Shamira, among others, were present in the programme.

NARSINGDI: Bangladesh Army have provided free treatment services to pregnant women through a medical camp at Sadar Upazila of the district, marking the 'Mujib Year'.

The 9 Infantry Division of Bangladesh Army conducted the medical camp at Mosleh Uddin Bhuiyan Stadium on Tuesday.

Skilled and expert female physicians of the Bangladesh Army gave treatment to pregnant mothers. They also provided free medicines to them.

Lt Col Gazi Abdus Salam, Lt Col Md Fakhrul, Narsingdi District Civil Surgeon Dr Md Ibrahim Titon, Additional Deputy Commissioner Md Imrul Kayes and Additional Superintendent of Police Md Sahed Ahmed, among others, were present in the programme.

SREEMANGAL, MOULVIBAZAR: Bangladesh Army have provided free health services to the pregnant women through a medical camp in Sreemangal Upazila of the district, marking the 'Mujib Year'.

The 17 Infantry Division of Bangladesh Army conducted the medical camp at Zila Parishad Auditorium on Tuesday.

Skilled and expert female physicians under the army gave the treatment to the pregnant women. They also provided free medicines to them.

Among others, 75 filed ambulance commander Lt Col Soja, Lt Jesmin Akter, UNO Najrul Islam and Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Sajjad Hossain Chowdhury, were present at that time.























