Three found dead in 2 dists





BRAHMANBARIA: Police recovered the hanging bodies of two teenage girls in Kasba Upazila of the district on Wednesday afternoon.

The deceased were identified as Sonia, 13, daughter of Billal Mia and Sumaiya, 14, daughter of Babul Mia. Both were residents of Kuti Uttar Para area in the upazila.

Locals spotted the hanging bodies at an abandoned place of Kuti Post Office, and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the bodies and sent those to Brahmanbaria Sadar Hospital morgue, said Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Kasba Police Station (PS) Lokman Hosain.

Police primarily assumed that the girls might have committed suicide by hanging themselves, said OC Lokman.

Police are investigating the incident, the OC added.

DINAJPUR: Police have recovered the throat-slit body of a van puller in Nawabganj Upazila of the district on Tuesday.

Deceased Mizanur Rahman, 35, was a resident Tentulia Village in Fulbari Upazila of the district.

The family members said Mizanur went out of the house on Monday evening with his van to buy medicine. Since then, he had been missing.

Later, local people spotted his throat-slit body at a roadside field in Pulbandha Village under Joypur Union in the upazila on Tuesday afternoon.

Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene and sent it to Dinajpur M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy, said Aftabganj Investigation Centre Inspector Nawabur Rahman.

However, the deceased's younger brother Anwarul Islam lodged a case with Nawabganj PS in this connection.

Police are trying to arrest the accused, Inspector Nawabur added.

























Three persons including two teenage girls were found dead in separate incidents in two districts- Brahmanbaria and Dinajpur, in two days.BRAHMANBARIA: Police recovered the hanging bodies of two teenage girls in Kasba Upazila of the district on Wednesday afternoon.The deceased were identified as Sonia, 13, daughter of Billal Mia and Sumaiya, 14, daughter of Babul Mia. Both were residents of Kuti Uttar Para area in the upazila.Locals spotted the hanging bodies at an abandoned place of Kuti Post Office, and informed police.Being informed, police recovered the bodies and sent those to Brahmanbaria Sadar Hospital morgue, said Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Kasba Police Station (PS) Lokman Hosain.Police primarily assumed that the girls might have committed suicide by hanging themselves, said OC Lokman.Police are investigating the incident, the OC added.DINAJPUR: Police have recovered the throat-slit body of a van puller in Nawabganj Upazila of the district on Tuesday.Deceased Mizanur Rahman, 35, was a resident Tentulia Village in Fulbari Upazila of the district.The family members said Mizanur went out of the house on Monday evening with his van to buy medicine. Since then, he had been missing.Later, local people spotted his throat-slit body at a roadside field in Pulbandha Village under Joypur Union in the upazila on Tuesday afternoon.Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene and sent it to Dinajpur M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy, said Aftabganj Investigation Centre Inspector Nawabur Rahman.However, the deceased's younger brother Anwarul Islam lodged a case with Nawabganj PS in this connection.Police are trying to arrest the accused, Inspector Nawabur added.