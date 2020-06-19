

100-bigha paddy fields under water at Bagha

The water-logged paddy fields are located in Naotika-Dhanda-Arifpur Beel. The rain water has become stranded due to blockade by man-made ponds in the beel (water body).

Locals demanded immediate steps to clear the logged water by opening the mouths of the artificial ponds.

Farmer Shahidul Islam of Pirgasa Village said, "It is a bumper production in my two-bigha land. But all the standing crops got destroyed due to stranded rain water."

Farmer Abul Kashem, Akram Hossain, Goder Pramanik of Naotika and Aynal Haque of Arifpur said, in the beel, the rain water has been logged due to digging ponds in Naotika Beel.

"The current situation would not be created if the mouths of the ponds were opened for pushing out of the logged water," they added.

Farmer Ismail Hossain of Naotika said, "We want nothing to the government but removing the stranded water only. Due to digging ponds in this beel by influential people, the rain water takes time to drain out, thus causing the late in cultivating paddy. So the harvesting becomes halted by rain-caused water-logging."

"I've cultivated paddy in five bighas including contracted land. But I had to harvest the immature crop from two bighas at east Naotika Beel because of knee-up water-logging by the rain. The crops in three bighas at west Naotika remained under water".

The crop can't be lifted," said another Naotika farmer Sajal Sarkar.

Ansar Ali of the same village said, "Our village people get rice by farming paddy. Now a number of influential people have become benefitted by dredging ponds. And people like me are eating purchased rice despite having land."

Bagha Upazila Agriculture Officer Shafiullah Sultan said, "Following a field visit, administrative measures will be taken".

"I've five-bigha land is this beel. I cultivated paddy in three bighas. I've lifted the crop of two bighas, and one bigha is in water," said Member Abdul Latif of Bazubagha Union. The remaining two bighas could not be cultivated, he added.

Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Shahin Reza said a canal dredging was started last year in this area. But the dredging was protested by locals, he pointed out. If the canal could be dredged, the water-logging would not be created in the beel.

"However, following a field visit and informing the highest authorities, measures will be taken," he assured.

























