Two girls raped in 2 dists





KISHOREGANJ: A minor girl was raped in Kazipara Village of Austagram Upazila in the district on Monday.

The accused is Rakib of the same area.

Local sources said Rakib took the victim, 5, to his uncle's house, and violated her.

On Tuesday, the family members came to know about it. Later, the minor girl was taken to Austagram Upazila Health Complex, where the doctor confirmed that she was raped.

The victim's father filed a case against Rakib with Austagram Police Station (PS) in this connection.

Following this, police arrested Rakib and sent him to jail.

Officer-in-Charge of Austagram PS Md Kamrul Islam Molla confirmed the incident.

MANIKGANJ: A 14-year-old girl has been raped allegedly by her private tutor in Singair Upazila of the district.

Accused Ruhul Amin Rubel, 32, a resident of Basta Village in the upazila.

However, police on Wednesday arrested his aunt Jamila Khatun, 38, of Sewta area in the district town, following a case filed by the victim's father.

On June 9, Rubel took the girl to his aunt Jamila's house where he confined her and violated along with two of his accomplices, Singair PS Inspector Md Abul Kalam said quoting the case statement.

The girl managed to call her family after three days.

Being informed, the family members rescued her from the place and admitted her to a private clinic. The victim's father filed a case with Singair PS in this connection on Tuesday.















Two girls including a minor one were raped in separate incidents in two districts- Kishoreganj and Manikganj, recently.KISHOREGANJ: A minor girl was raped in Kazipara Village of Austagram Upazila in the district on Monday.The accused is Rakib of the same area.Local sources said Rakib took the victim, 5, to his uncle's house, and violated her.On Tuesday, the family members came to know about it. Later, the minor girl was taken to Austagram Upazila Health Complex, where the doctor confirmed that she was raped.The victim's father filed a case against Rakib with Austagram Police Station (PS) in this connection.Following this, police arrested Rakib and sent him to jail.Officer-in-Charge of Austagram PS Md Kamrul Islam Molla confirmed the incident.MANIKGANJ: A 14-year-old girl has been raped allegedly by her private tutor in Singair Upazila of the district.Accused Ruhul Amin Rubel, 32, a resident of Basta Village in the upazila.However, police on Wednesday arrested his aunt Jamila Khatun, 38, of Sewta area in the district town, following a case filed by the victim's father.On June 9, Rubel took the girl to his aunt Jamila's house where he confined her and violated along with two of his accomplices, Singair PS Inspector Md Abul Kalam said quoting the case statement.The girl managed to call her family after three days.Being informed, the family members rescued her from the place and admitted her to a private clinic. The victim's father filed a case with Singair PS in this connection on Tuesday.