Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 19 June, 2020, 2:18 AM
latest
Home Countryside

Two girls raped in 2 dists

Published : Friday, 19 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 22
Our Correspondents

Two girls including a minor one were raped in separate incidents in two districts- Kishoreganj and Manikganj, recently.   
KISHOREGANJ: A minor girl was raped in Kazipara Village of Austagram Upazila in the district on Monday.
The accused is Rakib of the same area.
Local sources said Rakib took the victim, 5, to his uncle's house, and violated her.
On Tuesday, the family members came to know about it. Later, the minor girl was taken to Austagram Upazila Health Complex, where the doctor confirmed that she was raped.
The victim's father filed a case against Rakib with Austagram Police Station (PS) in this connection.
Following this, police arrested Rakib and sent him to jail.  
Officer-in-Charge of Austagram PS Md Kamrul Islam Molla confirmed the incident.
MANIKGANJ: A 14-year-old girl has been raped allegedly by her private tutor in Singair Upazila of the district.
Accused Ruhul Amin Rubel, 32, a resident of Basta Village in the upazila.  
However, police on Wednesday arrested his aunt Jamila Khatun, 38, of Sewta area in the district town, following a case filed by the victim's father.
On June 9, Rubel took the girl to his aunt Jamila's house where he confined her and violated along with two of his accomplices, Singair PS Inspector Md Abul Kalam said quoting the case statement.
The girl managed to call her family after three days.
Being informed, the family members rescued her from the place and admitted her to a private clinic. The victim's father filed a case with Singair PS in this connection on Tuesday.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
General freedom fighters formed a human chain in front of Upazila Muktijoddha Sangsad Office
Three gamblers held at Fulbari
6 die with corona infection, symptoms in four districts
Army provides free treatment to pregnant women
Three found dead in 2 dists
100-bigha paddy fields under water at Bagha
Two girls raped in 2 dists
Youth stabbed dead in Pabna


Latest News
Coronavirus infected Dr Kader flown to Dhaka by helicopter
Bangladesh to get duty-free access to 97pc of its export items to China
Dexamethasone should be used only in serious coronavirus cases: WHO
Mustafizur still considered as vital for team success
24 makeshift cattle markets in Dhaka ahead of Eid-ul-Azha
Jordan’s FM visits Palestinians amid Israeli annexation plan
Qatar Airways says no new planes in 2020 or 2021
Virus can survive in patient’s body for 60-day in extreme cases
Indian artist brings ancient 'Masan' paintings to the attention of world
Coronavirus may take 2-3 years to go away: DGHS Director General
Most Read News
38 more deaths reported, cases cross 1,00,000
Challenges to fresh graduates in post-corona job market
Sirajum Monira suspended from Rokeya University
UCB Director dies of coronavirus
RU teacher held for 'derogatory' comments against Nasim
ICT prosecutor Rana Dasgupta, wife test corona positive
Wider armed conflict between India and China unlikely after ‘violent’ border clash
Girl ‘raped’ by private tutor in Manikganj
Asst Attorney General Rezaul Karim passes away
City Bank donates high flow nasal cannula to CGH
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft