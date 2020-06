PABNA, June 18: A youth was stabbed to death in Sadar Upazila of the district on Wednesday night on suspicion of theft.

The deceased was identified as Shahdat Hossain, 20, a resident of Patkiyabari Village of the district.

Additional Superintendent of Pabna Police Gautam Kumer Biswas said he might have been killed at night during stealing.

Police recovered the body from the road side of the village on Thursday morning.