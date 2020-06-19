Five killed in road road mishaps in two dists





DINAJPUR: Two motorcyclists were killed as a motorcycle hit a tractor in Birganj Upazila of the district on Wednesday night.

The deceased were identified as Md Abul Hossain, 42, and Md Jahangir Alam, 36. They both are residents of Telipara area under Nijpara Union in the upazila.

Locals said the motorcycle on which Jahangir and Abul were riding hit the tractor in Prembazar area at around 8:30pm, leaving the duo critically injured.

Later, the injured were rushed to Birganj Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared them dead.

Officer-in-Charge of Birganj Police Station Md Abdul Matin confirmed the incident.

SIRAJGANJ: Three persons were killed and two others injured in a collision between two trucks in Kamarkhanda Upazila of the district on Wednesday.

The identities of the deceased could not be known immediately.

Police said a Rajshahi-bound cotton-laden truck collided head on with a brink-laden one, bound for Kodda, in Seemanto Bazar area at around 12:30pm, leaving two dead on the spot and injured three others.

Of the injured, another died at Bangamata Fazilatunnesa Mujib General Hospital.

















Five persons were killed and two others injured in separate road accidents in two districts- Dinajpur and Sirajganj, on Wednesday.DINAJPUR: Two motorcyclists were killed as a motorcycle hit a tractor in Birganj Upazila of the district on Wednesday night.The deceased were identified as Md Abul Hossain, 42, and Md Jahangir Alam, 36. They both are residents of Telipara area under Nijpara Union in the upazila.Locals said the motorcycle on which Jahangir and Abul were riding hit the tractor in Prembazar area at around 8:30pm, leaving the duo critically injured.Later, the injured were rushed to Birganj Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared them dead.Officer-in-Charge of Birganj Police Station Md Abdul Matin confirmed the incident.SIRAJGANJ: Three persons were killed and two others injured in a collision between two trucks in Kamarkhanda Upazila of the district on Wednesday.The identities of the deceased could not be known immediately.Police said a Rajshahi-bound cotton-laden truck collided head on with a brink-laden one, bound for Kodda, in Seemanto Bazar area at around 12:30pm, leaving two dead on the spot and injured three others.Of the injured, another died at Bangamata Fazilatunnesa Mujib General Hospital.