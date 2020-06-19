Video
Govt offices water-logged at Gafargaon

Published : Friday, 19 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 19
Mithun Ahmed

GAFARGAON, MYMENSINGH, June 18: Five government offices and a temporary Union Parishad  office at the upazila of the district have been water-logged.
Due to lack of drainage system, water-logging occurs at the upazila during the rainy season. Officers and employees of different offices and the general people are suffering from this.
A visit made recently found the offices- Islamic Foundation,  Youth Development Office, Statistics Office,  Jute Officer's Office and Saltia Union Office water-logged.
Getting not space in the new building of the Upazila Parishad or in the old building, official work of the union is being run in the old court building. In the absence of  drainage, the stranded water stays for months in front of the union office.
The union office is visited every day by many people. They are to enter the office by lifting their clothes up to knees with shoes in the hands.
Inside the building, the  mosquito proliferation has increased. The authorities did not take any action in this regard. An official, on condition of anonymity, said they've to attend and leave the office facing many hassles.
Many offices have been transferred from the old building to the new building of the upazila parishad, he pointed out.
Despite availability of space in the old building, we are not being given any good space, he added.
Upazila Nirbahi Officer Kazi Mahbubur Rahman said, "I can't say whether any action has been taken in this regard. The upazila engineer is supposed to talk about this."
Upazila Engineer Zakir Hossain said, "Action will be taken in this regard in cooperation with the municipal authorities."




