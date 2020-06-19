Video
War-time ‘icon’ Vera Lynn dead

Published : Friday, 19 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 18

LONDON, June 18: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday led an outpouring of tributes to the World War II "forces' sweetheart" Vera Lynn, whose resonant songs helped keep up national morale, after her death aged 103. She travelled thousands of miles to the frontlines, from Egypt to India and Myanmar, to entertain British troops with a string of classics such as "We'll Meet Again" and "The White Cliffs of Dover".
A performer from the age of seven, Lynn also starred in films, enjoyed a number of post-war hits and was made a Dame of the British Empire in 1976.
Her place in Britain's social history cannot be overstated. She was the subject of a Pink Floyd tribute "Vera", and sang over the end credits of the 1964 comedy war film "Dr. Strangelove".    -AFP


