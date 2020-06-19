Coronavirus pandemic: Key updates





India: 2,000 deaths daily

India's official death toll leaps by more than 2,000 in 24 hours. Authorities say the sharp increase in fatalities to 11,903 is mainly due to Mumbai and Delhi updating their figures.

Germany urges its nationals in India to consider leaving for their own safety while France warns its citizens in New Delhi to stay home unless going to an airport to return to Europe.

Beijing battles new outbreak

China closes schools in Beijing and restricts air travel from the capital -- cancelling more than 1,200 flights -- to halt an outbreak linked to the capital's largest wholesale food market.

It reports 31 more cases, taking the total to 137 in the past six days.

WHO hails 'breakthrough'

The World Health Organization hails as a "lifesaving scientific breakthrough" the British use of a basic steroid to treat severely ill COVID-19 patients, saving about a third of them.

445,213 deaths

The pandemic has killed 445,213 people worldwide since it surfaced in China late last year, according to an AFP tally at 1900 GMT on Wednesday, based on official sources.

The United States has the most deaths with 117,290 followed by Brazil with 45,241, Britain with 42,153, Italy with 34,448 and France with 29,575 fatalities.

Brazil cases surge

Brazil records its highest daily jump in new cases, with nearly 35,000 registered in 24 hours, the health ministry says.

Germany eyes big events ban

German Chancellor Angela Merkel's government is seeking to ban large events until at least the end of October, according to an official draft policy document seen by AFP.

If agreed on by state premiers, the ban could affect shows such as the Frankfurt book fair.

Tennis this summer

The ATP Tour announces the men's tennis season will stage its return tournament, the Citi Open in Washington, starting August 14. The WTA meanwhile says the women's season will restart on August 3 at the Palermo Ladies Open in Italy.

Officials for the French Open say the Grand Slam will start on September 27 in a revised date.

Honduras prez tests positive

The president of Honduras, Juan Orlando Hernandez, becomes the latest public figure to test positive for the virus. He tells journalists his symptoms are mild and he will work from home. His wife has also tested positive and she is asymptomatic. -AFP





























