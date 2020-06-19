Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 19 June, 2020, 2:18 AM
latest
Home Foreign News

Coronavirus pandemic: Key updates

Published : Friday, 19 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 16

PARIS, June 18: Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis.
India: 2,000 deaths daily
India's official death toll leaps by more than 2,000 in 24 hours. Authorities say the sharp increase in fatalities to 11,903 is mainly due to Mumbai and Delhi updating their figures.
Germany urges its nationals in India to consider leaving for their own safety while France warns its citizens in New Delhi to stay home unless going to an airport to return to Europe.
Beijing battles new outbreak
China closes schools in Beijing and restricts air travel from the capital -- cancelling more than 1,200 flights -- to halt an outbreak linked to the capital's largest wholesale food market.
It reports 31 more cases, taking the total to 137 in the past six days.
WHO hails 'breakthrough'
The World Health Organization hails as a "lifesaving scientific breakthrough" the British use of a basic steroid to treat severely ill COVID-19 patients, saving about a third of them.
445,213 deaths
The pandemic has killed 445,213 people worldwide since it surfaced in China late last year, according to an AFP tally at 1900 GMT on Wednesday, based on official sources.
The United States has the most deaths with 117,290 followed by Brazil with 45,241, Britain with 42,153, Italy with 34,448 and France with 29,575 fatalities.
Brazil cases surge
Brazil records its highest daily jump in new cases, with nearly 35,000 registered in 24 hours, the health ministry says.
Germany eyes big events ban
German Chancellor Angela Merkel's government is seeking to ban large events until at least the end of October, according to an official draft policy document seen by AFP.
If agreed on by state premiers, the ban could affect shows such as the Frankfurt book fair.
Tennis this summer
The ATP Tour announces the men's tennis season will stage its return tournament, the Citi Open in Washington, starting August 14. The WTA meanwhile says the women's season will restart on August 3 at the Palermo Ladies Open in Italy.
Officials for the French Open say the Grand Slam will start on September 27 in a revised date.
Honduras prez tests positive
The president of Honduras, Juan Orlando Hernandez, becomes the latest public figure to test positive for the virus. He tells journalists his symptoms are mild and he will work from home. His wife has also tested positive and she is asymptomatic.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Iran tests new cruise missile
Abe’s ex-minister arrested
War-time ‘icon’ Vera Lynn dead
Nepal’s parliament approves new map
Coronavirus pandemic: Key updates
Trump says police ‘not treated fairly’ after latest race shooting
Indians hold funerals for soldiers killed at China border, burn portraits of Xi
Fists, stones and clubs: China and India’s brutal high altitude, low-tech battle


Latest News
Coronavirus infected Dr Kader flown to Dhaka by helicopter
Bangladesh to get duty-free access to 97pc of its export items to China
Dexamethasone should be used only in serious coronavirus cases: WHO
Mustafizur still considered as vital for team success
24 makeshift cattle markets in Dhaka ahead of Eid-ul-Azha
Jordan’s FM visits Palestinians amid Israeli annexation plan
Qatar Airways says no new planes in 2020 or 2021
Virus can survive in patient’s body for 60-day in extreme cases
Indian artist brings ancient 'Masan' paintings to the attention of world
Coronavirus may take 2-3 years to go away: DGHS Director General
Most Read News
38 more deaths reported, cases cross 1,00,000
Challenges to fresh graduates in post-corona job market
Sirajum Monira suspended from Rokeya University
UCB Director dies of coronavirus
RU teacher held for 'derogatory' comments against Nasim
ICT prosecutor Rana Dasgupta, wife test corona positive
Wider armed conflict between India and China unlikely after ‘violent’ border clash
Girl ‘raped’ by private tutor in Manikganj
Asst Attorney General Rezaul Karim passes away
City Bank donates high flow nasal cannula to CGH
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft