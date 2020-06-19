Lockdown in 18 areas of Kushtia starts





The areas are-eight wards of sadar municipality, HatshoHaripur union in sadar upazila, seven wards of Bheramara municipality areas, Bahirchar and Chandgram unions of the district.

The decision regarding lockdown was taken at an emergency meeting of district corona prevention committee on Tuesday.

It was stated in the meeting that the wards have been divided into three categories based on the number of corona patients identified in the last 14 days.

Out of 21 wards of Kushtia Municipality, Ward No. 1 (Thanapara-Kamalapur), Ward No. 2 (Kuthipara), Ward No. 5 (Chowrahash-Fultala), Ward No. 6 (Housing), Ward No. 7 (Kalishankarpur), Ward No. 16 (Baradi-Mangalbari) Ward No. 18 (Majampur-Udibari) and Ward No. 20 (Kumargara-Chenchua) have been declared as red zone.

Also, HatshoHaripur Union of Sadar Upazila, Wards 1, 2, 3, 4, 6, 8 and 9 of Bheramara Municipality, Bahirchar and Chandgram unions have also been declared as red zones.





























