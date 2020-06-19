Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 19 June, 2020, 2:17 AM
latest
Home News

Lockdown in 18 areas of Kushtia starts

Published : Friday, 19 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 21
Our Correspondent

KUSHTIA, June 18:  A total of 18 areas in Kushtia district, identified as red zone for coronavirus(COVID-19) infection ,have been gone under strict 21-day lockdown from 5:00am on Thursday.
The areas are-eight wards of sadar municipality, HatshoHaripur union in sadar upazila, seven wards of Bheramara municipality areas, Bahirchar and Chandgram unions of the district.
The decision regarding lockdown was taken at an emergency meeting of district corona prevention committee on Tuesday.
It was stated in the meeting that the wards have been divided into three categories based on the number of corona patients identified in the last 14 days.
Out of 21 wards of Kushtia Municipality, Ward No. 1 (Thanapara-Kamalapur), Ward No. 2 (Kuthipara), Ward No. 5 (Chowrahash-Fultala), Ward No. 6 (Housing), Ward No. 7 (Kalishankarpur), Ward No. 16 (Baradi-Mangalbari) Ward No. 18 (Majampur-Udibari) and Ward No. 20 (Kumargara-Chenchua) have been declared as red zone.
Also, HatshoHaripur Union of Sadar Upazila, Wards 1, 2, 3, 4, 6, 8 and 9 of Bheramara Municipality, Bahirchar and Chandgram unions have also been declared as red zones.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
All-time record Aush rice output likely in Rangpur region
Lockdown in 18 areas of Kushtia starts
New evidence of virus risks from wildlife trade
‘Hijra’ people get foodstuffs for a month in Rangpur
Amazon faces backlash over Covid-19 safety measures
1.23cr people receive humanitarian aid in Rajshahi division
Minor girl raped ‘by step father’ in Jhenaidah
Flushing ‘can propel viral infection 3ft into air’


Latest News
Coronavirus infected Dr Kader flown to Dhaka by helicopter
Bangladesh to get duty-free access to 97pc of its export items to China
Dexamethasone should be used only in serious coronavirus cases: WHO
Mustafizur still considered as vital for team success
24 makeshift cattle markets in Dhaka ahead of Eid-ul-Azha
Jordan’s FM visits Palestinians amid Israeli annexation plan
Qatar Airways says no new planes in 2020 or 2021
Virus can survive in patient’s body for 60-day in extreme cases
Indian artist brings ancient 'Masan' paintings to the attention of world
Coronavirus may take 2-3 years to go away: DGHS Director General
Most Read News
38 more deaths reported, cases cross 1,00,000
Challenges to fresh graduates in post-corona job market
Sirajum Monira suspended from Rokeya University
UCB Director dies of coronavirus
RU teacher held for 'derogatory' comments against Nasim
ICT prosecutor Rana Dasgupta, wife test corona positive
Wider armed conflict between India and China unlikely after ‘violent’ border clash
Girl ‘raped’ by private tutor in Manikganj
Asst Attorney General Rezaul Karim passes away
City Bank donates high flow nasal cannula to CGH
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft