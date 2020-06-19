Chelsea complete deal to sign Werner from Leipzig





Werner, 24, who has scored 32 goals in all competitions this season, had a 60 million euro (£53 million, $67 million) release clause in his contract with the German club.

He will remain at Leipzig for the remaining two Bundesliga games of the season.

However, Werner will not be available for the end of Leipzig's 2019/20 Champions League campaign in August as he is set to join Chelsea in July.









"I am delighted to be signing for Chelsea, it is a very proud moment for me to be joining this great club," Werner said in a statement.

"I look forward to next season with my new team-mates, my new manager and of course the Chelsea fans. "Together we have a very successful future ahead of us."

The signing is a major coup for the Blues as they seek to close the gap on Liverpool and Manchester City at the top of the Premier League.

