Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 19 June, 2020, 2:16 AM
latest
Home Sports

SLC to support Indian candidate for ICC top post

Published : Friday, 19 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30
BIPIN  DANI

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) will support Sourav Ganguly, if he desires to be the ICC chairman, a top SLC official told to this reporter on Thursday morning.
"Will support former India captain, if he wants to lead the ICC. And if he doesn't and the BCCI nominates anyone from India, will support him", he added.
Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Ehsan Mani is no more in contention for the ICC top post, it is leant here. According to the sources in the PCB, Mani has already indicated this to his confidants in Pakistan.
The BCCI is yet to disclose its cards but few board members want either Anurag Thakur or N. Srinivasan to be Shashank Manohar's successor.
Shashank Manohar has already indicated he would not seek extension.
Both Anurag Thakur and  N. Srinivasan have represented the BCCI in the past. Thakur is a politician in the current ruling party in India, whereas  N. Srinivasan, now 75, cannot run the Indian cricket board as per the Supreme Court verdict but the BCCI officials are wondering whether is he eligible to be nominated by the BCCI.
Few more names from other countries are also being discussed by the other Board Members.
The current vice president Imran Khawaja (Singapore), Colin Graves (ECB) and Giles Clarke (former ECB chairman) are believed to be in contention and have supports from one or the other Board members.  


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Chelsea complete deal to sign Werner from Leipzig
Serena set for US Open as officials vow safety
Berlin rejects German Cup final fans request
Premier League restarts with goal-line howler as players take knee
Man City make winning return after joining race protest
Napoli win sixth Italian Cup
England name eight uncapped players in training group for West Indies Tests
SLC to support Indian candidate for ICC top post


Latest News
Coronavirus infected Dr Kader flown to Dhaka by helicopter
Bangladesh to get duty-free access to 97pc of its export items to China
Dexamethasone should be used only in serious coronavirus cases: WHO
Mustafizur still considered as vital for team success
24 makeshift cattle markets in Dhaka ahead of Eid-ul-Azha
Jordan’s FM visits Palestinians amid Israeli annexation plan
Qatar Airways says no new planes in 2020 or 2021
Virus can survive in patient’s body for 60-day in extreme cases
Indian artist brings ancient 'Masan' paintings to the attention of world
Coronavirus may take 2-3 years to go away: DGHS Director General
Most Read News
38 more deaths reported, cases cross 1,00,000
Challenges to fresh graduates in post-corona job market
Sirajum Monira suspended from Rokeya University
UCB Director dies of coronavirus
RU teacher held for 'derogatory' comments against Nasim
ICT prosecutor Rana Dasgupta, wife test corona positive
Wider armed conflict between India and China unlikely after ‘violent’ border clash
Girl ‘raped’ by private tutor in Manikganj
Asst Attorney General Rezaul Karim passes away
City Bank donates high flow nasal cannula to CGH
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft