SLC to support Indian candidate for ICC top post





"Will support former India captain, if he wants to lead the ICC. And if he doesn't and the BCCI nominates anyone from India, will support him", he added.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Ehsan Mani is no more in contention for the ICC top post, it is leant here. According to the sources in the PCB, Mani has already indicated this to his confidants in Pakistan.

The BCCI is yet to disclose its cards but few board members want either Anurag Thakur or N. Srinivasan to be Shashank Manohar's successor.

Shashank Manohar has already indicated he would not seek extension.

Both Anurag Thakur and N. Srinivasan have represented the BCCI in the past. Thakur is a politician in the current ruling party in India, whereas N. Srinivasan, now 75, cannot run the Indian cricket board as per the Supreme Court verdict but the BCCI officials are wondering whether is he eligible to be nominated by the BCCI.

Few more names from other countries are also being discussed by the other Board Members.

The current vice president Imran Khawaja (Singapore), Colin Graves (ECB) and Giles Clarke (former ECB chairman) are believed to be in contention and have supports from one or the other Board members.



























