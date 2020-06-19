Jamie looking forward for positive results





"We've four tough games in FIFA, AFC joint qualifiers in October and November. We have to be positive. We are looking forward to collect some points from those matches. But first of all we have to get back players and make them fit during the preparation camp. They have been off-field for a long time in the pandemic situation," he said in zoom online press-conference today (Thursday), arranged by Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF).

The English born national team's head coach Jamie, currently staying in England, became the longest-serving foreign head coach of the national team as BFF extended his contract on Tuesday last for two years from mid of August 2020 to mid of August 2022.

It was the third time that BFF renewed his tenure after appointing the 40-year-old English man as the coach of the national team and U-23 team in May in 2018.

"I was really looking forward to work with BFF again in the future. I'm delighted to have agreed to anew great deal. It was really good two years in our first period. I really enjoyed the last two years here, enjoyed some good games. Now, I got to get back with the boys in camp, getting them fit and ready for the games. BFF decided to call up 44 players, we don't need so much players for the camp. I will shortlist to 30 to 35 after my arrival," he added.

Bangladesh started their campaign in joint qualifiers with a 0-1 defeat against Afghanistan in the first match in the Tajik capital of Dushanbe on September 10, conceded a 0-2 goals defeat against Asian champions Qatar in the second match in Dhaka on October 10, played to a 1-1 draw against India in their third match in Kolkata on October 15 and conceded 1-4 goals defeat against Oman in the fourth match at the Seeb Sports Stadium in Al Seeb city of Oman on November 14 last year.

According to the new schedule proposed by AFC, Bangladesh will host Afghanistan India and Oman on October 8, November 12 and 17 respectively while meeting Asian champions Qatar in their lone away match on October 13. In the five-team Group E, Qatar is now leading the point table with 13 points from five matches while Bangladesh are at the bottom place with one point from four matches. Among others, Oman secured 12, Afghanistan 4 and India 3 points.

National team played a total of 19 international matches while the U-23 team played 11 under his coaching. National side won 8, drew 2 and conceded 9 defeats while U-23 won 3, drew 2 and conceded 6 defeats.

"It's not enough to make players fit with six to eight weeks. But we have better facilities and skilled coaching staff, than we can get some good results. We'll play our first match against Afghanistan.

"Most of their players play different European leagues, but I'm not sure whether they are playing matches at this moment. However, we have three home matches, so we will have supporters in the pitch. It will motivate players and help us to secure some points," the 40-year-old English man said. "League is a guideline for players. But they have not been in the league. So, we need to play some practice matches during our camps. It will be very useful for them. But if it isn't possible, we will play matches among ourselves split into two teams.

Bashundhara Kings will have AFC matches at the same time. They may not release their players that time. BFF need to talk with them," Jamie concluded. -BSS



























