Classified loans drop by 1.9pc

Classified loans during the first quarter of the current calendar year dropped by over 1.9 per cent, according to Bangladesh Bank (BB)'s latest statistics.

As per statistics, in January-March period of the current year the total defaulted amount was Tk925 billion which is Tk18 billion lower than the last quarter of 2019.

The central bank data shows loan amount in first quarter in the running year rose by Tk126 billion to Tk10244 billion from Tk10118 billion in fourth quarter of the last year.

Classified loans during January-March quarter in the running year is 9 percent of the total loans of Tk10244.98 billion and it was 9.32 percent of Tk10118.28 billion of October-December quarter in 2019. A senior BB official said due to corona pandemic business dropped globally impacting Bangladesh's overall private sector credit growth. He said though total classified loans dropped, the defaulted amount increased which is lower than October-December period of the last year's fourth quarter.