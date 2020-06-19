Video
Friday, 19 June, 2020
Writ filed seeking directives to set up PCR labs in all districts

Published : Friday, 19 June, 2020
Staff Correspondent

A writ petition was on Thursday filed with the High Court (HC), seeking its directives to set up Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) labs in all district across the country to detect Covid-19 patients.
Supreme Court Lawyer Moniruzzaman Lincoln filed the writ petition as public interest litigation through an email to the court on Thursday.
Moniruzzaman Lincoln said the hearing on the writ petition will be held in a virtual bench led by Justice M Enayetur Rahim.
The secretaries of the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Finance have been made respondents.
On May 6, lawyer Moniruzzaman Lincoln was sent a legal notice to the health secretary and the director-general of the Directorate General of Health Services, requesting them to take necessary steps in five days to set up PCR labs in all district of the country to detect coronavirus patients.
Moniruzzaman Lincoln said, "The writ petition has been filed as no measure was taken after the legal notice was served to the concerned authorities on May 6 to take necessary steps for setting up PCR labs in each district within five working days of receiving the notice."
 "As PCR labs are not available in every district, samples of the patients with coronavirus symptoms are being collected and sent to other districts. In most of the cases, it takes seven to 10 days to get the reports. It is not possible to identify whether a person is infected during this period," the petitioner said.


