Court cancels drug peddler Enyet’s bail





Enayet Ullah was arrested with 9,000 Yaba pills and 100 grams of heroin from the capital's Jatrabari on May 19, 2018.

Judge Al Asad Md Asifuzzaman of the Special Judge's Court-6 cancelled the bail of the drug case accused after publishing a report in the media on this bail.

The court granted him bail considering long term custody and uncertainty over completion of the argument due to coronavirus.

The tribunal prosecutor Kazi Jahangir Hossain said he was not informed about the virtual hearings on the two bail petitions of Enyet Ullah . The court should have informed him as a huge quantity of Yaba pills was seized from the possession of the accused.

Police also seized 9,000 Yaba pills and 100 grams of heroin.

Later, a case under Narcotics Control Act was filed against him with Jatrabari Police Station.

After an investigation, police pressed charges against Enayet and five others on August 11 of 2018. Later, the case was transferred to the court for its disposal.



























