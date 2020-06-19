Youth found dead on Arambagh Club roof

Police recovered body of a young man from the rooftop of Arambagh Sporting Club in the capital's Motijheel area on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Saiful Islam, 35, son of late Manik Miah. Locals informed police after they found the youth in unconscious condition on the rooftop of the two storey building.

They rescued him around 12:45am and took him to Dhaka Medical College Hospital where doctors declared him dead, police said. Mohammad Yasir Arafat Khan Officer-In-Charge (OC) of Motijheel Police Station said, "We are trying to find out details about him," the OC said. The Crime Scene Unit has collected the evidence from the scene and the body was sent to Dhaka Medical College morgue for autopsy, he added.














