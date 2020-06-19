ICT prosecutor Rana Dasgupta, wife test positive for coronavirus

Rana Dasgupta, prosecutor of the International Crimes Tribunal, and his wife have been tested positive for coronavirus.

He has been suffering from fever and sore throat for the last several days, said the prosecutor himself.

Later, he and his wife went to Imperial Hospital and provided their samples for lab testing.

The report came out on Wednesday night, said Rana Dasgupta. They have decided to take treatment at Chattogram Medical Centre.










