ACC forms probe body on N95 mask scam





The other members of the committee are Deputy Director Md Nurul Huda, assistant directors Md Saiduzzaman Nandan and Ataur Rahman, said ACC Public Relations officer Pranab Kumer Bhattacharya on Thursday.

Earlier, the ACC had decided to probe the alleged corruption in purchasing N95 masks, Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) and other Covid-19 safety equipment, Pranab Kumer said.

He said the probe body will submit its report to the Commission after completing its investigation into the procurement-related corruption. In this regard, ACC Chairman Iqbal Mahmud said very important materials like masks or PPE are related to the safety of the doctors, nurses or health workers. Therefore, the ACC will fulfill its legal duty to bring the culprits to justice by revealing the real truth. Those who are involved must be held accountable, he added.

On April 24, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare formed a committee to investigate allegation that low-quality products were passed on as N95 masks to some government hospitals.

Mask supplier CMSD was show-caused. After reviewing the allegation and the supplier's response, the ministry formed a three-member investigation committee, a Health Ministry press release said.

Earlier, doctors of some government hospitals, including Mugda General Hospital, complained of receiving low-quality masks.

















