109 arrested for extortion on roads, highways

Police have arrested 109 people over extortion on roads and highways across the country from June 1 to 17.

"Police arrested 109 people in 51 cases on charge of extortion on roads and highways since the beginning of June," said Md Sohel Rana, Assistant Inspector General (AIG media) at the police headquarters.

On June 4, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Benazir Ahmed urged transport workers to work with law enforcers for stopping extortion on roads and highways.













