Nasim’s JS seat declared vacant

The Parliament Secretariat has declared Sirajganj-1 constituency vacant as former health minister and Awami League presidium member Mohammed Nasim passed away.

Dr Zafar Ahmed Khan, senior secretary of the Cabinet Division revealed this information on Thursday. A gazette notification, however, was published in this regard on Wednesday, he added.

It was stated in the notification that the Sirajganj-1 constituency fell vacant on June 13 following the death of member of the parliament of the 11th Jaitya Sangsad of Bangladesh Mohammed Nasim, also spokesperson of 14-Party Alliance.

As per the constitution, there is compulsion to hold by-elections in the parliamentary seat within 90 days if it falls vacant.









