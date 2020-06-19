Video
Nasim’s JS seat declared vacant

Published : Friday, 19 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38

The Parliament Secretariat has declared Sirajganj-1 constituency vacant as former health minister and Awami League presidium member Mohammed Nasim passed away.
Dr Zafar Ahmed Khan, senior secretary of the Cabinet Division revealed this information on Thursday. A gazette notification, however, was published in this regard on Wednesday, he added.   
It was stated in the notification that the Sirajganj-1 constituency fell vacant on June 13 following the death of member of the parliament of the 11th Jaitya Sangsad of Bangladesh Mohammed Nasim, also spokesperson of 14-Party Alliance.   
As per the constitution, there is compulsion to hold by-elections in the parliamentary seat within 90 days if it falls vacant.






« PreviousNext »

